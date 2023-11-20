Rekkles and T1 reportedly reach agreement for 2024 LCK Challengers

Rekkles is reportedly set to play for T1’s academy League of Legends team in the 2024 LCK Challengers League.

The 27-year-old has already reached a verbal agreement to play for T1 Academy in 2024, according to LEC Wooloo on Nov. 20.

Rekkles was reportedly “frequently seen” at the T1 facility in Seoul, South Korea, and participated in scrims with the team. Rekkles parted ways with Fnatic in October after spending months on the inactive roster.

When Rekkles left Fnatic, he touched on how he was transitioning from the AD carry position to the support role and said he’d playing support in the LEC “in a dream scenario”. LEC Wooloo reported that Rekkles considered options in the LEC, but as we can see, he opted to play for T1 Academy in 2024.

The report comes a mere one day after T1’s main team won the 2023 League World Championship after cruising past Weibo Gaming in the grand finals. The academy team, on the other hand, haven’t won anything throughout 2023.

The return to Fnatic surely wasn’t what Rekkles hoped for. Photo by Michal Konkol via Riot Games

The deal between Rekkles and T1 could be good for both parties. It will allow Rekkles to have a smooth transition to the support roles as he’ll be playing among rookies. As for T1, the organization will have someone to mentor its young players and potentially a new ambassador.

Rekkles made history in the LEC and was for many years the league’s own Faker. He helped Fnatic to win numerous LEC tournaments and came close to winning the World Championship in 2018, when Fnatic lost to Invictus Gaming in the grand finals. The 27-year-old, though, hasn’t been the same since his controversial stint with G2 in 2021 and will have the opportunity to reinvent himself in LCK Challengers and see if he can shine in a new role.