Rekkles officially departs from Fnatic, gives update on future of LoL career

European League of Legends icon Rekkles officially bid farewell to Fnatic once again today, finding himself teamless for the first time in over a decade.

This monumental departure, announced by both parties on Twitter, functions as the catalyst for a new chapter in Rekkles’ career, which will see him transition from the AD carry position to the support role.

As @RekklesLoL looks to continue his journey on the Rift, taking on a new challenge and aiming to write a new chapter in his story, we wish him the best of luck and our sincerest thanks as he departs Fnatic.



— FNATIC (@FNATIC) October 12, 2023

As he departed Fnatic, Rekkles made his intentions clear for the future of his career. “In a dream scenario, that’s me playing Support in the LEC, at least that’s what I’ve been grinding for the past 5 months,” Rekkles said. He then explained how his “persona, skills as a player, and view of the game are better utilized on the Support role than the ADC role.” Rekkles affirmed that he feels his transition will allow him to contribute more to a team’s success, emphasizing his unrelenting commitment to achieving victory and walking onto the Worlds finals’ stage once more.

In an interview with Dot Esports earlier this year, Rekkles shared his journey of personal growth, revealing a transformation that took place over his extensive career and ultimately culminated with his decision to change roles in-game. Even six months ago, he discussed his goal of contributing to his team’s success for as long as possible and maximizing his potential with his organization, highlighting how he’s changed from a player who focused solely on the game to someone who actively supports and contributes to his team both in and out of the game.

Rekkles’ metamorphosis follows a series of twists and turns in his career over the past few years. In 2021, he left Fnatic, a team he had been synonymous with for years, and joined G2 Esports, a historic rival organization. But this move did not yield the success anticipated and hoped for by many, culminating in a disappointing season for both Rekkles and G2. Despite returning to Fnatic in 2023, Rekkles found himself soon replaced by Oh “Noah” Hyeon-taek just before the Summer Split.

The League offseason has yet to truly begin with Worlds 2023 just underway, though rumors of substantial changes among teams have been circulating since the end of the LEC Summer Split. But it’s still too early to tell if Rekkles will join a tier-one organization next year or if fans will have to pray for his return to the LEC stage once again.

