One off-meta LoL champ pick is dominating Bronze in Patch 13.6

Lower ranks in League of Legends are known for sometimes having unusual champions dominate certain roles. And in Patch 13.6, mid lane has been dominated by an uncommon champ for the role.

As of now, Mordekaiser has the highest win rate in the mid lane in Bronze ranks with 54.20 percent, according to a League stat site U.GG. The Iron Revenant outpaces three powerful mages in Patch 13.6—Aurelion Sol, Malzahar, and Veigar—who have all found themselves in the top five in terms of win rate.

Still, seeing Mordekaiser dominating the scoreboard is quite surprising, to say the least. The champion is traditionally a top laner, with his kit allowing for a tanky yet resourceful build. Mordekaiser’s main strength lies in his ultimate, with which he can single out a certain enemy and eliminate them in a solo duel in the Death Realm.

Mid laners are usually required to bring more to the table besides single-elimination damage. But, on the other hand, it’s the Bronze ranking, and we guess that having a sturdy mid laner who can take out the enemy carry is helpful in these ranks.

The strategy doesn’t seem to be as popular among skilled players, though. In Platinum+ ranks, Mordekaiser has a 52.57 percent win rate in the mid lane, however, has a poor 0.3 percent pick rate, according to U.GG. Still, these players like to pocket-pick champions like Singed and Malphite in the mid lane position.

Related: LoL fans are begging Riot to stop making ‘filler’ skins and bring back forgotten designs

The role has been a major ground for experiments across all League’s ranks. Unusual champions often appear in the mid lane and are able to boast quite impressive win rates. And with the position being so flexible, this usually changes from update to update. And the upcoming Patch 13.7 is arriving this Wednesday, April 5, so be ready for more changes.