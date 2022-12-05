League of Legends season 12 has been over for almost a month and players have had the chance to test the new preseason changes. While not everyone is grinding solo queue and climbing the ladder during this period, there are still some players who want to test out their skills in the most competitive environment possible.

League enthusiasts know the meta plays a crucial role in solo queue and that high Elo players are usually the fastest at finding the right champions and playstyles that best fit any given meta.

That being said, there are discrepancies across different regions and there might be different champions that are more popular in one compared to another.

Today, we will be breaking down the five most popular champions across North America, Europe West, and Korea to see which picks are common and which are unique to a particular region. Here are the most-played champions in the Challenger solo queue.

North America

Starting off, we have North America. While there aren’t many games played, with the most popular champion just having a total of 355 matches, according to u.gg, we are already starting to see some divergence in pick rates.

Image via Riot Games

Kai’Sa and Ezreal have been the two most popular champions so far on the NA solo queue ladder and are the only two with more than 300 games played (355 and 343 matches respectively). Despite their popularity, however, both champions have very low win rates: 44.79 percent for Kai’Sa and 42.27 percent for Ezreal.

This is partially caused by the fact the counters for these two champions are also quite popular: Caitlyn and Lucian are the third and fourth most-played ADCs. In particular, Caitlyn not only has a high play rate but also a high ban rate of 31.3 percent.

Karma is the third most-picked and most popular support. This is because she’s the best bot lane partner for Ezreal and a good counter to Caitlyn, since it can match her poke.

Lastly, the fifth champion on the list is Fiora. Considered by many the best champion of the patch, she has a whopping 54.3 percent ban rate paired with a 17.1 percent pick rate. She has the second-highest combined pick-or-ban rate, behind Hecarim (combined rate of 73.8 percent).

Kai’sa – 23.3 percent pick rate Ezreal – 22.5 percent pick rate Karma – 18.3 percent pick rate Caitlyn – 18.0 percent pick rate Fiora – 17.1 percent pick rate

EU West

The European region has some similarities with NA, with Kai’Sa and Ezreal also popular in terms of play rate. That said, Varus is a more popular pick than Caitlyn in EU’s Challenger Elo, ranking as the second most-picked marksman, according to u.gg.

Compared to NA, Caitlyn has a much lower ban rate and pick rate (15 percent ban rate and 13.7 percent play rate). Karma remains a popular pick with a 16.7 pick rate but Nami is the No. 1 support, sitting on a 19.1 pick rate and a 21.5 percent ban rate.

Ever since her rework, Syndra has been considered a power pick in the mid lane. While her early game was tagged slightly, her late-game scaling got much better and thanks to the keystone First Strike, she can quickly stack gold for more items. She’s the queen of mid lane mages, currently having a 52.73 percent win rate across 1,098 games.

Image via Riot Games

It is also worth mentioning there are other six champions having over 15 percent pick rate: in descending order, they are K’Sante, Karma, Lucian, Fiora, Sylas, and Wukong. Just like in NA, Ezreal and Karma, together with K’Sante, have negative win rates, with all the other picks sitting around or staying above 50 percent.

Kai’sa – 26.5 percent pick rate Syndra – 20.5 percent pick rate Nami – 19.1 percent pick rate Varus – 18.8 percent pick rate Ezreal – 18.6 percent pick rate

Korea

The Korean region is not that different from the western ones when it comes to the meta picks, but the trend they seem to be having is to stick to the same champions that were popular at the League World Championship.

Varus, Aatrox, and Fiora were prioritized picks and all three of them have remained among the top five in terms of pick rate during the preseason, joined by Karma and Syndra.

Image via Riot Games

In one way or the other, the meta-read seems to be similar across the three major regions, but there’s a big discrepancy in ban rates.

While Syndra has a 25.3 percent ban rate in EU West and 19.2 percent in North America, her ban rate in the Korean region is well above the rest, sitting at 54.5 percent, according to u.gg. Paired with her pick rate, Syndra is either pick-or-banned four times every five games, proving how Korean players view her as a great power pick.

While she’s not in the top five, there’s one champion pick Korea plays much more frequently than others: Kindred. The jungler is the second most popular champion in the KR solo queue ladder, with a 22.5 percent pick rate behind Graves and an astonishing 55.29 percent win rate. In comparison, EU and NA have respectively 7.2 percent and 6.4 percent play rates, despite having also win rates above the average.

Varus – 28.6 percent pick rate Karma – 25.4 percent pick rate Aatrox – 25.3 percent pick rate Syndra – 24.8 percent pick rate Fiora – 24.5 percent pick rate

Takeaways

The meta seems to be more or less similar across the regions at the highest level of play. Fiora and Syndra seem to be the only champions that are consistently banned across all Challenger ladders and that have great win rates. On the other hand, the success rate of champions like Karma, Varus, Ezreal, and Kai’Sa is not as constant between regions, despite being popular picks.

With the introduction of the new items and jungle changes, the meta is slowly taking a shift compared to the one we saw at the end of the season.

Now that Riot Games also announced multiple buffs to tank champions in the upcoming League Patch 12.23, we might witness new champions rising in popularity.