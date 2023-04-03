LoL fans are begging Riot to stop making ‘filler’ skins and bring back forgotten designs

For the most part, League of Legends players can get their desired champion skin by using RP to purchase them from the store. During events, players can grind through missions to redeem their points for the limited-time prestige skin, or they can be used to buy Mythic Essence, which can be used to buy skins that rotate regularly.

In all, there are hundreds of League skins for players to enjoy, though some carry heftier price tags than others.

With every new holiday, there seems to be the same kind of skins launching like the Christmas and Halloween-themed ones. And during events, a new skin line will roll out, bringing exciting and flashy skins for people to enjoy.

Although some great skin lines have been launched over the past few years, like Star Guardian and Academy, it’s hard to tell which ones will make a comeback or if they’re going to eventually fall to the wayside, like some of the past skin lines and the Legacy skins.

It’s even harder to stomach for fans when Riot releases skins they feel are “filler” designs, where some have made a comparison that the latest League skins releasing this patch “are like anime filler episodes” and that they’re bland, boring, and “uninspiring.”

And this week, League players have declared their disappointment that Legacy skins don’t regularly return to the store and are begging Riot devs to focus on these older skin lines.

This includes fan favorites like God King, Nightbringer, and more.

But unfortunately, if normal skins are being set aside, Legacy content is probably not on the priority list of skins to bring back. And while some of the Legacy skins can be earned by re-rolling three skin shards, there’s no accurate and effective way to get them—that is, beyond them returning to the store, which has become fairly unlikely.

So, if you were hoping for some more Gothic, Prom, or even another Ultimate skin in League, you may be waiting a while if the Riot devs don’t implement a Legacy store or bring back the rotating Essence Emporium.

For those eager for old skins, the wait unfortunately goes on.