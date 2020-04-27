The best League of Legends skins you should pick up

Take your in-game experience to the next level with these beautiful skins.

When it comes to skins, every League of Legends player has their own selection of favorites, whether it’s the newest cosmetic for their main or a cool-looking skin with an interesting concept.

So far, Riot Games has released around 1,000 skins with the promise of adding more to the game in the near future.

The 12 skins below are some of the best in the game—not just for how great some of them look, but for the stories behind them, too.

Dawnbringer Karma

Image via Riot Games

There’s nothing like coming together as a community for a good cause. In 2019, Riot announced the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, an initiative to support different charities. The developer is donating 100 percent of the profits from Dawnbringer Karma, the 1,000th skin in the game. Dawnbringer Karma raised a grand total of $6 million to be distributed between the charities picked by the players.

Cosmic Enchantress Lulu

Image via Riot Games

The Fae Sorceress has an enviable collection of skins. There’s a Lulu for every occasion and season—winter, summer, pajama party, you name it. Cosmic Enchantress Lulu stands out because of the details in this skin. From the smooth animation to the mini Aurelion Sol and the shimmering sound effects, this is a top-tier League skin.

Championship Ashe

Image via Riot Games

The 2017 World Championship skin portrays Ashe as a warrior queen. Ashe is wearing regal armor and carries a magical bow. The recall animation shows an imposing throne where Ashe sits surrounded by arrows from the Freljord warriors. Championship Ashe is one of her best skins and one of the most impressive designs in the game.

K/DA Akali

Image via Riot Games

The K-pop sensation K/DA debuted in 2018 during the World Championship. “POP/STARS” by K/DA quickly became the most popular song by Riot. K/DA Akali is a superior skin for this champion, there’s no way around it. Akali’s popularity skyrocketed and fans saw her return to the stage in 2019 with a new group, True Damage.

Pizza Delivery Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Pizza Delivery Sivir inspired one of the most iconic cosplays by former Cloud9 ADC Sneaky. Riot paid special attention to detail and created different pizza toppings, one for everyone’s favorite choice. The skin is available in the store for 1,350 RP.

Coven Morgana

Image via Riot Games

One of the most recent additions to the store, Coven Morgana came out with Patch 10.8. Despite being so new to the game, Coven Morgana deserves to be a part of this list. Even if you aren’t a Morgana player, the splash art will make you want to buy the skin. The VFX for Coven Morgana is full of details with shades of red and black that make her look scary and powerful.

Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Urgot has been a League meme for a long time. Every time Riot released a new Star Guardian skin, fans begged the developer to include Urgot in the skin line. The 2020 April Fools’ skin line included Pajama Guardian Cosplay Urgot, a homage to Urgot’s favorite Star Guardian, Ezreal. This skin is everything fans have wanted and so much more.

Battle Academia 2019

Image via Riot Games

Set in an alternative universe where the characters are students training for battle, this skin line was heavily inspired by anime. It includes Jayce, Lux, Katarina, and Ezreal as the students with Graves as the professor and Yuumi as the principal of the school. The VFX for these skins are colorful and the sound effects are incredibly pleasing. The best way to describe this line would be sharp and clean.

Corgi Corki

Image via Riot Games

Corki and his adorably corgi joined the team in 2019 as part of the April Fools’ event, Cats Versus Dogs. If there’s a Corki in a pro play match, there’s a good chance you’ll see Corgi Corki on Summoner’s Rift. Since one corgi isn’t enough, the skin includes seven chromas each with a different version of a corgi. Corgi Corki is available for 1,350 RP.

True Damage Qiyana Prestige Edition

Image via Riot Games

True Damage Qiyana Prestige Edition marks the beginning of a historic collaboration between Riot and luxury brand Louis Vuitton. In this version, Qiyana wears Louis Vuitton from head to toe and serves as inspiration for the LVxLoL collection. True Damage Senna Prestige Edition, the second part of the collaboration, was released in January.

Annie-versary

Image via Riot Games

Riot revealed the Annie-versary skin as part of League’s 10th anniversary celebration. Players had a chance to obtain the skin for free during the 10 Days of Gifting in October. In this version, Annie is carrying a Poro backpack and a Teemo plushie. That adorable plushie turns into a giant buffed Tibbers-Teemo.

Triumphant Ryze

Image via Riot Games

Triumphant Ryze is a rare skin that isn’t available for purchase in the store. The only way to get this skin is by winning a League community tournament sponsored by Riot. It’s the ultimate flex for any player. It proves you’re a winner recognized by Riot.