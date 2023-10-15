One LoL champion has more skins than voice lines despite Riot’s attempts to update her

Some League of Legends champions receive more love than others, particularly in skin quantity. One champion reached a brutal milestone some time ago—Miss Fortune, who has more skins than default voice lines. This fact was not lost on the community, who debated the dilemma this weekend.

Miss Fortune’s 17th skin Battle Bunny Miss Fortune came with Patch 12.6 in March 2022, overtaking her total voice line count of 19. While we’ve seen the likes of Lux, Ezreal, Akali, and Ahri flood the store with unique skins, each base champion feels a lot more fleshed-out than MF when it comes to voice lines.

An Oct. 13 Reddit thread brought this interesting statistic to light, mentioning the fact the champ has a voice line referring to the player as “Summoner”—a term dating back to the Institute of War days of old when breaking the fourth wall was the norm.

Since her initial release, Riot Games has developed MF from a flirty and fun woman with a cool hat into Captain Fortune—the vengeful Bounty Hunter who killed Gangplank during the 2015 Burning Tides event.

One commenter found her pirate queen persona to be cool, believable, and badass throughout Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, only to describe her League counterpart as “sounding like a stripper roleplaying a pirate for a bachelor party.”

As newer iterations of the character are voiced by Critical Role’s Laura Bailey, another commenter finds it strange that Riot seems to neglect the pirate given her popularity; as determined by stats site U.GG, she is a top 10 ADC pick and sports a 51.50 percent win rate. A user responded to this sentiment, believing that her current persona is the appeal of the character.

Over the years, champions have received an updated voiceover with the release of higher-priced skins where the talent is already in the studio to record new lines for all languages—it’s typically two birds with one stone as was the case with Lux following the release of her ultimate Elementalist skin back in 2016.

Head of Riot’s League Studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon addressed Miss Fortune’s outdated VO in a post on the retired League forums board back in October 2018, mentioning that they recorded a new set of lines adjacent to the development of Gun Goddess Miss Fortune. Plans ultimately fell through due to divisive feedback from players and playtesters.

The stark contrast in personalities created a “disconnect over who MF is” but Meddler also left the door open for revisiting the idea in the future once they have a better grasp on the character’s identity.

It’s been five years since that post, and still no sign of a new VO being recorded. At this point Miss Fortune has enough skins to warrant a tier list, so surely a VO update is more than due. With all this said, keeping her roles in Ruined King and Legends of Runeterra in mind, hopefully, Riot has ideas ready and waiting for a brighter future for MF players.

