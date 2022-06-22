Riot shows off new Star Guardian skins for Sona, Fiddlesticks, Kai’Sa, and Ekko on League PBE

The Star Guardians have returned to defend the universe, and they're bringing new friends.

At long last, Riot Games has unveiled the next batch of Star Guardian skins coming to League of Legends. Next month, Star Guardian skins for Sona, Fiddlesticks, Kai’Sa, and Ekko will launch in the game, marking the first time since 2020 that new Star Guardian skins will be added to League.

Earlier this week, the game’s upcoming Star Guardian event was teased with a trailer called “Return to Valoran City.” In the corresponding announcement for that teaser trailer, Riot announced that the event will begin on July 14.

A new day is just over the horizon! ✨#StarGuardian returns on the 14th of July! 💫 pic.twitter.com/67XIDwW3GC — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) June 20, 2022

In typical Star Guardian fashion, these four new skins showcase cosmic themes, with bright colors throughout the champions’ models and abilities. Each champion is equipped with a flashy and starfire-infused outfit, while all of their abilities are trimmed with lasers and prismatic effects.

In addition to four new Star Guardian skins for already existing champions, another Star Guardian skin for the game’s upcoming melee AD carry, Nilah. With Nilah added into the mix, five Star Guardian skins in total were confirmed to be in the works today.

Patch 12.13 will launch on July 13, according to the official League patch schedule, with the 2022 Star Guardian event beginning the following day, July 14. It is likely that the new Star Guardian skins will launch in concordance with the beginning of the event.