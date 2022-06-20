League of Legends’ Star Guardian 2022 event coming next month

Riot Games has teased League of Legends’ next in-game event, Star Guardians.

Fans should prepare for a classic League skin line to return to the forefront of the game next month. The Star Guardian 2022 event will begin on July 14, according to an official teaser trailer released by Riot earlier today.

A new day is just over the horizon.#StarGuardian returns on July 14 💫 pic.twitter.com/eIzBSVVEtP — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) June 20, 2022

The teaser trailer, titled “Return to Valoran City,” showcases images and iconography associated with the Star Guardian skin line. In traditional Star Guardian fashion, thematic elements and the art styles of modern anime are embraced heavily, with the art of the teaser mirroring that of 21st century Japanese animated films such as 5 Centimeters per Second and Your Name.

Shots of a quiet, urban city and empty academy grounds make up the majority of the trailer. It isn’t until the final moments of the teaser that a person is shown, a pink-haired woman with a Star Guardian emblem around her neck.

The teaser trailer closes with a title card for the Star Guardian event, which features the logos of League of Legends, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra, suggesting that the event could be applied to all three titles. Skins for the Star Guardian skin line, one of League’s most popular skin lines, have not been released since 2020.

League’s 2022 Star Guardians event will begin on July 14. New skins, cosmetics, and in-game activities are expected to launch alongside the event next month.