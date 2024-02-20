Category:
League of Legends

LoL players have finally decided what to call Voidgrubs and it’s actually hilarious

It just works.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 03:35 am
Voidgrubs sit inside the Baron pit in a gameplay teaser for League of Legends ranked season 2024
Image via Riot Games

Voidgrubs are one of the new additions in League of Legends season 14. While their original name seems like the perfect description, players have come up with a hilarious alternative.

Recommended Videos

A Spanish player on Reddit said people in their country call Voidgrubs “Kevins” and asked whether English-speaking players do the same. Surprisingly, it turns out it’s actually a thing and has even been used during English broadcasts in top competitions.

“I think the LCK English casters have already used Kevin’s to refer them,” one player said. Another added that LEC’s play-by-play caster, Medic, has been caught using “Kevins” when referencing Voidgrubs. Others mentioned Cloud9’s Blaber also said they are using it internally. This makes sense, given one of their coaches, Mithy, is Spanish.

Baron Nashor spawns in his new three-headed variation in the LoL 2024 season start teaser
Okay, but how do we call this dude then? The Final Kevin? Image via Riot Games

League players agree “Kevins” could be the community’s new unofficial name for Voidgrubs. But it’s difficult to explain where the name came from. One player came up with a short explanation. “It’s a funny name and supposedly their face looks like a person that would be called Kevin,” they said. Sorry to everyone who’s named Kevin. It wasn’t our idea.

One player mentioned another fun name for the Voidgrubs: Ed, Edd, and Eddy. As a huge fan of the cartoon, it’s a charming option. But “let’s grab Kevins” feels more convenient in the end, especially if you’re not familiar with the cartoon. Either way, the more nicknames the merrier.

related content
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.4 notes
Graves' Porcelain skin from League of Legends
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.4 notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Feb 20, 2024
Read Article One sneaky LoL jungler continues to dodge nerfs despite dominating for months
Katarina, Tristana, Ekko and other champions approaching the screen.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
One sneaky LoL jungler continues to dodge nerfs despite dominating for months
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best supports to pair with Aphelios in League of Legends
Aphelios creating magic with the help of Alune.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports to pair with Aphelios in League of Legends
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best supports for Caitlyn in League of Legends
Caitlyn and Vi looking at each other in a high school
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports for Caitlyn in League of Legends
Payton Nash Payton Nash and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Bandle Tale review: Losing magic to unnecessary complexity
League of Legends Yordles hanging out in Bandle City and having fun
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Reviews
Reviews
Bandle Tale review: Losing magic to unnecessary complexity
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the early LoL Patch 14.4 notes
Graves' Porcelain skin from League of Legends
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the early LoL Patch 14.4 notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Feb 20, 2024
Read Article One sneaky LoL jungler continues to dodge nerfs despite dominating for months
Katarina, Tristana, Ekko and other champions approaching the screen.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
One sneaky LoL jungler continues to dodge nerfs despite dominating for months
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best supports to pair with Aphelios in League of Legends
Aphelios creating magic with the help of Alune.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports to pair with Aphelios in League of Legends
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best supports for Caitlyn in League of Legends
Caitlyn and Vi looking at each other in a high school
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Best supports for Caitlyn in League of Legends
Payton Nash Payton Nash and others Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Bandle Tale review: Losing magic to unnecessary complexity
League of Legends Yordles hanging out in Bandle City and having fun
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Reviews
Reviews
Bandle Tale review: Losing magic to unnecessary complexity
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Feb 19, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.