LoL players have finally decided what to call Voidgrubs and it’s actually hilarious

Voidgrubs are one of the new additions in League of Legends season 14. While their original name seems like the perfect description, players have come up with a hilarious alternative.

A Spanish player on Reddit said people in their country call Voidgrubs “Kevins” and asked whether English-speaking players do the same. Surprisingly, it turns out it’s actually a thing and has even been used during English broadcasts in top competitions.

“I think the LCK English casters have already used Kevin’s to refer them,” one player said. Another added that LEC’s play-by-play caster, Medic, has been caught using “Kevins” when referencing Voidgrubs. Others mentioned Cloud9’s Blaber also said they are using it internally. This makes sense, given one of their coaches, Mithy, is Spanish.

Okay, but how do we call this dude then? The Final Kevin? Image via Riot Games

League players agree “Kevins” could be the community’s new unofficial name for Voidgrubs. But it’s difficult to explain where the name came from. One player came up with a short explanation. “It’s a funny name and supposedly their face looks like a person that would be called Kevin,” they said. Sorry to everyone who’s named Kevin. It wasn’t our idea.

One player mentioned another fun name for the Voidgrubs: Ed, Edd, and Eddy. As a huge fan of the cartoon, it’s a charming option. But “let’s grab Kevins” feels more convenient in the end, especially if you’re not familiar with the cartoon. Either way, the more nicknames the merrier.