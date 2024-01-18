2024 LEC Winter Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

The 2024 LEC Winter Split kicked off on Jan. 13. After an experimental and prolonged format in 2023, Riot Games decided to simplify things this time around, with Groups and Playoffs merging into one. As a result, the 2024 LEC Winter Split, like the following Spring and Summer splits, begins with the regular season and concludes with the playoffs afterward.

During the last offseason, a few spots in the LEC were sold, while other organizations rebranded. As a result, we’ll see four new or returning names in the European competition—Karmine Corp, Rogue, GIANTX, and MAD Lions KOI. While there are some newcomers and returning organizations, the competition remains high. Numerous teams revamped their rosters coming into 2024, except for G2 Esports. And, so far so good, with the first week already breaking the peak viewers record from 2023.

G2’s roster stays the same in 2024. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The 2024 Winter Split is divided into three weeks, after which it will head into a playoff stage, with the top eight teams advancing. This article will be updated once new results are in. The 2024 LEC Winter Split regular season standings Placement Team Record 1) SK Gaming 3-0 2) Fnatic 2-1 3) G2 Esports 2-1 4) MAD Lions KOI 2-1 5) Team BDS 2-1 6) Team Heretics 2-1 7) GIANTX 1-2 8) Rogue 1-2 9) Karmine Corp 0-3 10) Team Vitality 0-3

2024 LEC Winter Split schedule and results

Week one

Saturday, Jan. 13

10am: G2 1 -0 BDS

-0 BDS 11am: SK 1 -0 RGE

-0 RGE 12pm: FNC 1 -0 KC

-0 KC 1pm: GX 1 -0 VIT

-0 VIT 2pm: MDK 1-0 TH

Sunday, Jan. 14

10am: GX 0- 1 BDS

11am: MDK 0- 1 SK

12pm: G2 1 -0 KC

-0 KC 1pm: FNC 1 -0 VIT

-0 VIT 2pm: RGE 0-1 TH

Monday, Jan. 15

10am: BDS 1 -0 VIT

-0 VIT 11am: G2 0- 1 RGE

12pm: GX 0- 1 TH

1pm: KC 0- 1 MDK

2pm: FNC 0-1 SK

Week two

Saturday, Jan. 20

10am: VIT vs. RGE

11am: SK vs. TH

12pm: MDK vs. G2

1pm: FNC vs. BDS

2pm: GX vs. KC

Sunday, Jan. 21

10am: MDK vs. BDS

11am: FNC vs. RGE

12pm: TH vs. G2

1pm: SK vs. GX

2pm: VIT vs. KC

Monday, Jan. 22

10am: SK vs. BDS

11am: FNC vs. GX

12pm: MDK vs. RGE

1pm: VIT vs. G2

2pm: TH vs. KC

Week three

Saturday, Jan. 27

10am: VIT vs. SK

11am: BDS vs. TH

12pm: FNC vs. MDK

1pm: GX vs. G2

2pm: KC vs. RGE

Sunday, Jan. 28

10am: VIT vs. TH

11am: MDK vs. GX

12pm: FNC vs. G2

1pm: SK vs. KC

2pm: BDS vs. RGE

Monday, Jan. 29