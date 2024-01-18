2024 LEC Winter Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

New year, updated format.

Shot of the LEC stage during Fnatic and Karmine Corp's game.
Photo by Wojciech Wandzel via Riot Games

The 2024 LEC Winter Split kicked off on Jan. 13. After an experimental and prolonged format in 2023, Riot Games decided to simplify things this time around, with Groups and Playoffs merging into one. As a result, the 2024 LEC Winter Split, like the following Spring and Summer splits, begins with the regular season and concludes with the playoffs afterward.

Recommended Videos

During the last offseason, a few spots in the LEC were sold, while other organizations rebranded. As a result, we’ll see four new or returning names in the European competition—Karmine Corp, Rogue, GIANTX, and MAD Lions KOI. While there are some newcomers and returning organizations, the competition remains high. Numerous teams revamped their rosters coming into 2024, except for G2 Esports. And, so far so good, with the first week already breaking the peak viewers record from 2023.

G2 Esports' LoL team takes the stage at Worlds 2023
G2’s roster stays the same in 2024. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

The 2024 Winter Split is divided into three weeks, after which it will head into a playoff stage, with the top eight teams advancing. This article will be updated once new results are in.

The 2024 LEC Winter Split regular season standings

PlacementTeamRecord
1)SK Gaming3-0
2)Fnatic2-1
3)G2 Esports2-1
4)MAD Lions KOI2-1
5)Team BDS2-1
6)Team Heretics2-1
7)GIANTX1-2
8)Rogue1-2
9)Karmine Corp0-3
10)Team Vitality0-3

2024 LEC Winter Split schedule and results

Week one

Saturday, Jan. 13

  • 10am: G2 1-0 BDS
  • 11am: SK 1-0 RGE
  • 12pm: FNC 1-0 KC
  • 1pm: GX 1-0 VIT
  • 2pm: MDK 1-0 TH

Sunday, Jan. 14

  • 10am: GX 0-1 BDS
  • 11am: MDK 0-1 SK
  • 12pm: G2 1-0 KC
  • 1pm: FNC 1-0 VIT
  • 2pm: RGE 0-1 TH

Monday, Jan. 15

  • 10am: BDS 1-0 VIT
  • 11am: G2 0-1 RGE
  • 12pm: GX 0-1 TH
  • 1pm: KC 0-1 MDK
  • 2pm: FNC 0-1 SK

Week two

Saturday, Jan. 20

  • 10am: VIT vs. RGE
  • 11am: SK vs. TH
  • 12pm: MDK vs. G2
  • 1pm: FNC vs. BDS
  • 2pm: GX vs. KC

Sunday, Jan. 21

  • 10am: MDK vs. BDS
  • 11am: FNC vs. RGE
  • 12pm: TH vs. G2
  • 1pm: SK vs. GX
  • 2pm: VIT vs. KC

Monday, Jan. 22

  • 10am: SK vs. BDS
  • 11am: FNC vs. GX
  • 12pm: MDK vs. RGE
  • 1pm: VIT vs. G2
  • 2pm: TH vs. KC

Week three

Saturday, Jan. 27

  • 10am: VIT vs. SK
  • 11am: BDS vs. TH
  • 12pm: FNC vs. MDK
  • 1pm: GX vs. G2
  • 2pm: KC vs. RGE

Sunday, Jan. 28

  • 10am: VIT vs. TH
  • 11am: MDK vs. GX
  • 12pm: FNC vs. G2
  • 1pm: SK vs. KC
  • 2pm: BDS vs. RGE

Monday, Jan. 29

  • 10am: VIT vs. MDK
  • 11am: GX vs. RGE
  • 12pm: BDS vs. KC
  • 1pm: FNC vs. TH
  • 2pm: SK vs. G2

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.