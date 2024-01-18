2024 LEC Winter Split: Scores, standings, and schedule

The 2024 LEC Winter Split kicked off on Jan. 13. After an experimental and prolonged format in 2023, Riot Games decided to simplify things this time around, with Groups and Playoffs merging into one. As a result, the 2024 LEC Winter Split, like the following Spring and Summer splits, begins with the regular season and concludes with the playoffs afterward.
During the last offseason, a few spots in the LEC were sold, while other organizations rebranded. As a result, we’ll see four new or returning names in the European competition—Karmine Corp, Rogue, GIANTX, and MAD Lions KOI. While there are some newcomers and returning organizations, the competition remains high. Numerous teams revamped their rosters coming into 2024, except for G2 Esports. And, so far so good, with the first week already breaking the peak viewers record from 2023.
The 2024 Winter Split is divided into three weeks, after which it will head into a playoff stage, with the top eight teams advancing. This article will be updated once new results are in.
The 2024 LEC Winter Split regular season standings
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1)
|SK Gaming
|3-0
|2)
|Fnatic
|2-1
|3)
|G2 Esports
|2-1
|4)
|MAD Lions KOI
|2-1
|5)
|Team BDS
|2-1
|6)
|Team Heretics
|2-1
|7)
|GIANTX
|1-2
|8)
|Rogue
|1-2
|9)
|Karmine Corp
|0-3
|10)
|Team Vitality
|0-3
2024 LEC Winter Split schedule and results
Week one
Saturday, Jan. 13
- 10am: G2 1-0 BDS
- 11am: SK 1-0 RGE
- 12pm: FNC 1-0 KC
- 1pm: GX 1-0 VIT
- 2pm: MDK 1-0 TH
Sunday, Jan. 14
- 10am: GX 0-1 BDS
- 11am: MDK 0-1 SK
- 12pm: G2 1-0 KC
- 1pm: FNC 1-0 VIT
- 2pm: RGE 0-1 TH
Monday, Jan. 15
- 10am: BDS 1-0 VIT
- 11am: G2 0-1 RGE
- 12pm: GX 0-1 TH
- 1pm: KC 0-1 MDK
- 2pm: FNC 0-1 SK
Week two
Saturday, Jan. 20
- 10am: VIT vs. RGE
- 11am: SK vs. TH
- 12pm: MDK vs. G2
- 1pm: FNC vs. BDS
- 2pm: GX vs. KC
Sunday, Jan. 21
- 10am: MDK vs. BDS
- 11am: FNC vs. RGE
- 12pm: TH vs. G2
- 1pm: SK vs. GX
- 2pm: VIT vs. KC
Monday, Jan. 22
- 10am: SK vs. BDS
- 11am: FNC vs. GX
- 12pm: MDK vs. RGE
- 1pm: VIT vs. G2
- 2pm: TH vs. KC
Week three
Saturday, Jan. 27
- 10am: VIT vs. SK
- 11am: BDS vs. TH
- 12pm: FNC vs. MDK
- 1pm: GX vs. G2
- 2pm: KC vs. RGE
Sunday, Jan. 28
- 10am: VIT vs. TH
- 11am: MDK vs. GX
- 12pm: FNC vs. G2
- 1pm: SK vs. KC
- 2pm: BDS vs. RGE
Monday, Jan. 29
- 10am: VIT vs. MDK
- 11am: GX vs. RGE
- 12pm: BDS vs. KC
- 1pm: FNC vs. TH
- 2pm: SK vs. G2