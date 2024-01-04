Karmine Corp kicks off LEC era with 2 LoL signings

Karmine Corp has finally revealed its starting League of Legends roster for the 2024 LEC season after purchasing the spot in the league last year. The French team is keeping the core of its 2023 roster, which competed the the LFL.

The three French-speaking players will remain on the roster, including top laner Cabochard, mid laner Saken, and support Targamas. Karmine Corp has also added star bot laner Upset and former LPL jungler Bo.

Rumors hinted at the LEC roster in November, unveiling the names of Upset, Bo, and YamatoCannon. The latter is featured as the escape facilitator in the video. He’s also joining the team as head coach, alongside assistant coach Reha.

Karmine Corp is taking the vacant LEC spot left by Astralis’ departure. The team has been dominating the LFL since its launch in 2021, and joining the big league has been the organization’s main ambition since then.

In 2023, Cabochard and Saken dominated the Summer Split but struggled at the bottom of the ranking in the Spring. Their performance drastically improved with the addition of support Targamas for Summer and secured their fourth European Masters title to end the season.

Many fans are eager to see this roster in action. Upset is one of LEC’s biggest names, and Bo’s debut in the league was highly anticipated in 2023. He didn’t get much of a chance to show off his skills in his first European season, but this might change soon. The team will likely step onto the LEC stage with high expectations on their shoulders.