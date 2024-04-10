Category:
League of Legends

LoL players are afraid Patch 14.8’s ‘adjustments’ make one champion overpowered

He could become a new permanent ban.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 07:28 am
Mordekaiser, Karthus, and Sona levitating.
Image via Riot Games

Patch 14.8 for League of Legends is on its way, and the community already got a few first glimpses at the upcoming changes. While they’re mostly exciting, players are afraid one change makes Mordekaiser overpowered.

Recommended Videos

On April 10, one of the main League developers at Riot Games, Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, revealed the detailed list of changes coming in Patch 14.8. The “adjustments” category includes changes to Mordekaiser, whose Q and his R are being buffed to have lower cooldowns. Additionally, enemies won’t be able to Cleanse his R, while his E is getting a minor nerf. Many fans think this is way too strong a tweak, and the top laner could quickly get out of hand.

“I wanna know what Riot’s criteria for labeling something as an ‘adjustment’ vs a ‘buff/nerf’ is. […] If anything, Mordekaiser should be under the ‘Buffs’ section and Briar should be in the ‘Adjustments” category,” one players wrote on Reddit. But, many reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are far more drastic, to say the least.

Mordekaiser slamming his hammer against planets in space.
Beware of this top laner next patch. He might be too dangerous. Image via Riot Games

“You guys can’t be serious??” a player asked the developer on X, specifically pointing to Mordekaiser’s changes. “Mord is 100% going to need nerfs if you can’t qss his ult,” another added. “New perma ban,” a player wrote, including a screenshot of Mordekaiser’s ultimate.

Some players believe these buffs won’t be substantial enough to bring Mordekaiser back to life, but judging by social media reactions, they are in the minority. In the end, not being able to escape the champion’s ultimate if you’re a squishy AD carry, for example, feels like a one-sided affair.

Mordekaiser is currently classified as an S+ tier champion in the top lane by U.GG, with his win rate sitting at 50.73 percent in Emerald+ rank. If these changes go through, it’s expected to rise substantially. Patch 14.8 hits live servers on April 17.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to change or remove Challenge Tokens from your League of Legends profile
Space Groove Teemo jumps forward on his roller skates with a big smile on his face and his eyes closed in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to change or remove Challenge Tokens from your League of Legends profile
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 10, 2024
Read Article One classic LoL champ has enormous win rate in mid lane despite low pick rate
League of Legends characters wandering in the forest.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
One classic LoL champ has enormous win rate in mid lane despite low pick rate
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing League of Legends
Shurima Desert Zilean sitting in the middle of the desert.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing League of Legends
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to change or remove Challenge Tokens from your League of Legends profile
Space Groove Teemo jumps forward on his roller skates with a big smile on his face and his eyes closed in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to change or remove Challenge Tokens from your League of Legends profile
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 10, 2024
Read Article One classic LoL champ has enormous win rate in mid lane despite low pick rate
League of Legends characters wandering in the forest.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
One classic LoL champ has enormous win rate in mid lane despite low pick rate
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 10, 2024
Read Article How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing League of Legends
Shurima Desert Zilean sitting in the middle of the desert.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing League of Legends
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 10, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.