LoL leak hints streamer mode is coming to the Rift—but it already looks flawed

League of Legends season one is in full swing, and with Patch 25.S1.3 imminent, fans have gotten a glimpse at what could be coming to the MOBA in the future. The new content isn’t over, as recent leaks suggest more to come before the first season ends.

Recommended Videos

Public Beta Environment data miner r/FrankTheBoxMonster has posted their latest findings in the PBE files on Reddit, discovering that streamer mode seems to be on its way to League. And while that sounds promising on the surface, considering Riot’s FPS VALORANT has a similar feature that turns your account incognito, it is not all that meets the eye.

According to FrankTheBoxMonster, a new enable streamer mode button has been added as an in-game option. When enabled, all summoner names will be replaced with champion names in League chat, in-game announcements, and over players’ health. This is similar to how players can hide their names in VALORANT. However, League’s streamer mode does not work like the FPS counterpart, meaning any player who does not have streamer mode enabled will still be able to see your summoner name.

Should this proposed streamer mode make it to the live server? Image by Riot Games

This proposed streamer mode doesn’t solve many of the issues that standard streamer modes in other titles provide. Having the ability to hide your name while streaming is very valuable to streamers looking to prevent stream snipers from ruining their games. It also prevents other players in the game from being harrassed for performing badly during a streamer’s match. On top of that, this prevents streamers from hiding a secondary account they may not want public.

This is just a datamined version of the event, though, so there’s a chance it may be different when (and if) it finally hits Summoner’s Rift. We’ll just have to wait and see what Riot has in store for streamers.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy