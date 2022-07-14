League of Legends’ 2022 Star Guardian event is now live, marking the beginning of a 10-week celebration set to last throughout the summer months. This year’s Star Guardian event marks the return of one of League’s most popular alternate universe skin lines, which revolves around Japanese animation styles and pays tribute, specifically, to the “magical girl” subgenre of anime.

Like all major in-game League events, Star Guardian 2022 is commemorated with a plethora of in-game activities and new skins to purchase. This year, the Star Guardian celebration is also being celebrated beyond League, with other Riot titles holding their own promotions throughout the event as well.

This year’s League Star Guardian event adds 12 new Star Guardian skins to the skin line, bringing more additions to League’s most popular alternate universe. The dozen new skins this year join the lineup of over 20 other Star Guardian skins already in the game.

Related: Here are all of the 2022 Star Guardian skins coming to League of Legends

This year, League is introducing Star Guardian skins for Akali, Kai’Sa, Sona, Taliyah, Quinn, Rell, Nilah, and Ekko. Nilah’s Star Guardian skin serves as her launch skin alongside the champion’s release, while Ekko’s Star Guardian skin will also have a prestige version. Syndra’s Star Guardian skin, which was originally released in 2017, will also be getting a prestige edition this summer. Star Nemesis skins for Morgana and Fiddlesticks will be released as well.

League players can log into the game’s client to take part in a narrative story found entirely within the client. The in-client game, called Star Guardian: Another Sky, gives players a chance to experience the full story of the Star Guardians.

Related: Riot to sell statues of Star Guardian Zoe, Jinx in addition to other new merch items

“Players will progress through a compelling story of love and loss, forgiveness and friendship through the eyes of a brand new crew led by Akali and Kai’Sa,” according to Riot. “At the same time, by completing in-game champion missions, they’ll increase their ‘bond’ with the various Guardians, unlocking rewards and discovering new stories along the way.”

The Star Guardian event will also have unique experiences and rewards to collect in other Riot titles, including Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Riot Games’ music division also contributed heavily to this year’s Star Guardian event. The official song for the event, “Everything Goes On,” was produced by Grammy-nominated DJ Porter Robinson. Additionally, Riot released the third installment of its Sessions instrumental album series, titled Sessions: Star Guardian Taliyah.

League’s Star Guardian event is now live on all servers and will last through September 2022.