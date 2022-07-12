Here are all of the 2022 Star Guardian skins coming to League of Legends

The Star Guardian skin line is one of the most popular skin lines in League of Legends, with over 20 champions on the game’s roster having Star Guardian variants. In total, 12 new skins are being added to the Star Guardian lineup this year. The game’s Star Guardian event is set to begin later this week, on July 14.

Eight champions will receive new Star Guardian skins, with two champions, Kai’Sa and Akali, getting legendary skins. Ekko will be getting a Star Guardian skin, as well as a prestige version of the skin. The game’s newest champion, Nilah, will also be receiving a Star Guardian skin to go along with her launch.

Fiddlesticks and Morgana will be added to the Star Guardian universe as villains with the release of their Star Nemesis skins. Star Guardian Syndra, a skin originally released in 2017, will also be receiving a prestige edition during this year’s event.

Here are the splash arts for all of the upcoming Star Guardian skins coming to League during the 2022 Star Guardian event.

Star Guardian Akali

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Kai’Sa

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Sona

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Taliyah

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Nilah

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Ekko

Image via Riot Games

Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks

Image via Riot Games

Star Nemesis Morgana

Image via Riot Games

Star Guardian Ekko Prestige Edition

Image via Riot Games

Riot Games has not yet released Star Guardian splash arts for Rell, Quinn, or Syndra’s prestige edition skin. This article will be updated when those assets are revealed.