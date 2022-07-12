Riot to sell statues of Star Guardian Zoe, Jinx in addition to other new merch items

Star Guardian merch items will be available later this week.

Riot Games is releasing a new line of merchandise to coincide with this year’s League of Legends Star Guardian event. From July 14, League players will have the opportunity to scoop up merch including apparel, plushies, and other accessories.

Some items from the new Star Guardian merch will be created and made available as part of a collaborative effort through other merchandising companies. Notably, Riot will be working alongside one of its frequent collaborators in Secretlab to create new pillows for computer chairs.

In a collaboration with Secretlab, Riot is releasing a Star Guardian-themed pillow for Secretlab chairs, in addition to a Twilight Star Guardian pillow that will be available for purchase in August. Secretlab has made League-themed chairs in the past, including ones artistically stylized after champions including Jinx, Yasuo, and the members of viral League group K/DA.

Riot is also partnering with Good Smile Company to create two Star Guardian statues of pre-existing characters from the alternate universe. The figures are of Star Guardian Jinx and Zoe and will be available for pre-order from Thursday, July 14.

Finally, Riot also revealed that it will be working with RockLove Jewelry to create a Star Guardian Soraka wand pendant and Star Guardian ring.

The new Star Guardian merchandise will be available for purchase and pre-order when League of Legends’ in-game Star Guardian event starts this Thursday, July 14.