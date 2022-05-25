LCS’ 2022 Summer Split to begin June 17 with super week

The 2022 LCS Summer Split will begin on June 17, the league announced today. The first week of the season will be a “super week,” with each of the teams in the league playing three games across the first three days of the season. Another super week will take place during week eight, the final week of the season.

The start of the split was pushed up by one day since it was originally scheduled to start on June 18. The Spring Split ended on April 23, which means the league will have eight weeks of downtime in between the first and second half of the season.

The #LCS Summer Split begins on June 17!



Tickets for the regular season at the LCS Studio are now available!



Learn more at: https://t.co/9byFnez0NR pic.twitter.com/7oQBceZ74Q — LCS (@LCSOfficial) May 25, 2022

One LCS team, Evil Geniuses, will not have as much time to rest as others. They’re competing in the Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea right now as a result of their Spring Split championship. The tournament will conclude on Sunday, May 29.

The Summer Split will mark the first time regular season games will feature fans in the audience at the LCS studio since 2020. A live crowd came back to the studio for the LCS Spring Split playoffs earlier this year, but fans will be in the audience from day one of the Summer Split.

Tickets for the LCS Summer Split are on sale. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering the venue and must wear masks while inside the LCS studio. Tickets will also provide fans with access to a pre-game tailgate experience hosted by LCS teams.

The 2022 LCS Summer Split will begin on June 17 and last through the summer. Details regarding the dates and host city for this year’s LCS Summer Split finals will be revealed “in the coming weeks,” according to the LCS.