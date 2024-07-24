Is LoL Swarm coming to mobile?

League of Legends‘ new Swarm game mode quickly became a fan favorite. This Vampire Survivors-inspired addition has players wondering if they’ll soon be able to enjoy the fast-paced action on mobile.

It’s easy to see why many would love to have the game mode available on their smartphones or tablets. Swarm‘s simple controls and addictive gameplay are an excellent fit for mobile gaming. Riot Games has a track record of bringing popular PC experiences to mobile platforms, like League Arena, even TFT and LoR, to some extent. If a game mode gains enough traction, there’s always a chance we might see it on our phones someday.

Can you play League of Legends Swarm on mobile?

Tapping your way out of Swarm isn’t a possibility just yet. Image via Riot Games

Right now, the short answer is no. Riot hasn’t announced any plans to bring Swarm to mobile devices yet. But don’t lose hope—there’s still a possibility it could happen.

While we can’t play Swarm on mobile at the moment, there are a few reasons to be optimistic. Riot has shown it’s willing to adapt successful PC game modes for mobile. Wild Rift, the mobile version of League, has already brought over other game modes from PC. The Arena mode, for instance, made its way to Wild Rift in October-November 2023, just a few months after its July 2023 PC debut. This quick turnaround shows Riot can adapt PC content for mobile when they want to.

Will League of Legends Swarm come to mobile?

History taught us to never say never when Riot is in the equation. Image via Riot Games

Though we can’t say for sure that Swarm will come to mobile, it’s definitely a possibility. Swarm’s addictive gameplay could make it a hit with phone users. The overall gameplay experience in Swarm would work well on mobile devices. The straightforward controls and quick, intense matches fit nicely with what many mobile gamers enjoy.

However, Riot could face several technical challenges in the process. Mobile devices have less powerful hardware than PCs, which could make it difficult to render a large number of enemies and projectiles in Swarm. Riot might need to implement optimization techniques to address this, reducing the complexity of models and effects for distant elements. The smaller screen size of mobile devices could also present issues with visual clutter, requiring adjustments to the game’s camera angle or zoom level.

For now, PC is the only way to play Swarm but keep an eye out for Riot’s announcements about its mobile future.

