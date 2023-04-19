Immortals continue to revamp its LCS roster ahead of the 2023 Summer Split, parting ways with their longest-serving player Mohamed “Revenge” Kaddoura.

The 23-year-old announced that he became a free agent via social media on April 18. At the same time, he thanked Immortals for trusting him for the past two and a half years and announced he was looking for new opportunities.

As of today I’m officially a free agent. I wanted to thank IMT for giving me a place to grow over the past 2.5 years. Last split was the best of my career and I’m looking forward to building on that wherever I end up next. — Mo Kaddoura (@Revengeleague) April 19, 2023

Revenge was the longest-standing member of the 2023’s Immortals main League of Legends roster, joining the team ahead of the 2021 season. In the latest Spring Split he was one of Immortals’ better players in their disappointing ninth-place finish in the regular season, which was underlined by other members of the LCS community.

“You were a highlight on your team and I genuinely hope you find success,” variety streamer CapCorgi wrote. “Hope you land on your feet. You had a great split,” Esports Illustrated journalist Sage Datuin added.

“Revenge was one of the better-looking tops in spring, was widely acknowledged by other pros to have been improving this split, […] Unless he’s being replaced with like Zeus or something I don’t see how this makes sense,” one top comment on Reddit stated.

Revenge’s release isn’t the only roster change Immortals made ahead of the next split. On April 17 the organization signed League veteran Erik “Treatz” Wessén as the new support of its LCS team.

Related: A 2023 LEC Spring finalist is riding the longest win streak in the league this year

As of now, it remains unknown who will replace Revenge, though, the organization has time to explore its options as the 2023 LCS Summer Split doesn’t begin until June 1. With a few changes in the Immortals camp lately, however, it’s likely the announcement of a new starting top laner is just a matter of days away.