A European LoL veteran is getting a chance to play again in 2023 LCS Summer Split

Longtime League of Legends veteran Erik “Treatz” Wessén is making a comeback to the North American scene. He’s been signed by Immortals for the 2023 LCS Summer Split, the team announced today.

Treatz last played in North America during the 2020 season, when he served as the sixth man on a TSM roster that eventually won the LCS Summer Split. He split time with starting support Biofrost that split, with TSM winning six of the eight games in which he appeared for the team.

Since that point, Treatz had been playing in the LEC, spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with SK Gaming. Although SK failed to put together a winning season with Treatz in the lineup, he proved to be a versatile asset to the team. His high standard of play on engage supports allowed him to translate well into the jungle, a position that he played for one split. Treatz has not played professional League since being released by SK last December.

With Immortals, Treatz will be playing the support position, taking over for Kadir “Fleshy” Kemiksiz, who is being sent down to the organization’s NACL roster. The team released its Challengers-level support Joseph “Joey” Haslemann as a corresponding move.

Treatz joins an Immortals roster in desperate need of a turnaround split. The team came in ninth place during the 2023 LCS Spring Split, winning just four total games and ending the split with a stretch that saw them go 2-12 to close things out. He’ll be reuniting with his former TSM Academy teammate Tactical; the two won the LCS Academy championship together in 2019.

Treatz will make his debut with Immortals when the 2023 LCS Summer Split begins on June 1.