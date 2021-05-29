SK Gaming announce Summer 2021 roster changes, including role swap for support Treatz

It appears that role swaps are the name of the game in the 2021 Summer offseason for the LEC.

Today, SK Gaming announced that they would be making changes to their roster ahead of the 2021 Summer Split. Jungler TynX will no longer be a starting member of the team, and SK have stated that they will be “supporting TynX in finding a new home if that is his choice”, although they have not confirmed whether he will remain with the team as a substitute.

The role will be filled by ex-support Treatz, who explained his mentality regarding the role swap in a post to Twitter. He explained that he does not see the swap as something that he “intends to commit to long-term”, and that the swap had come about due to a lack of time to find a suitable jungle replacement for the roster after the decision to bench TynX. In their official announcement, SK confirmed that they had struggled to come to an agreement with a replacement jungler within the offseason window and that the team was not willing to pick up a player from one of Europe’s regional leagues.

In perhaps the team’s most surprising move, head coach Jesiz will be moving on to the active roster as a support in order to replace Treatz. As an ex-professional player, Jesiz has played multiple roles throughout his career, and most recently attended Worlds in 2017 on Fnatic as their starting support. According to a post to his personal Twitter, Jesiz initially had “zero intentions of returning to pro play” but that the change was made “at the request of the players”, and that he was “confident” in his ability to perform at the level required for an LEC starter.

The jungle, top lane, and AD carry positions will remain the same for the team, and assistant coach Tom will move to a head coach role in order to fill Jesiz’s position while he plays as a starter for the team. These moves come after SK were eliminated from the first round of the Spring playoffs by Fnatic, a placement with which the team was “not satisfied”. The team’s messaging makes it clear that they want to secure themselves a spot at the 2020 World Championships, and that these moves were made for the express purpose of being able to fulfill that goal.

The LEC will begin again on June 11.