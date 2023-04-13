Fudge to fill crucial role in LCS ecosystem following Bjergsen’s retirement

A pillar of modern League of Legends in North America is stepping into a new role aimed at ensuring the longevity of players in the LCS, while also continuing his own tenure as a player.

Cloud9’s top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami has joined the LCS Players Association as part of its executive committee effectively immediately, the association announced today. He joins various current and former LCS talent including president Darshan Upadhyaya and executive director Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer within the association, which works actively to provide support for players in the North American league.

“Fudge brings a breadth of experience and insight into the committee that will aid the LCSPA in improving the well-being of all players,” the LCS Players Association wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Fudge joins the committee in a spot previously held by former 100 Thieves mid laner Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, who announced last week that he was officially retiring from professional League as he looks toward future endeavors. It is currently unclear if Fudge will take up Bjergsen’s role as vice president of the LCSPA or serve in a different position alongside members of the committee.

C9 just recently emerged from the 2023 LCS Spring Playoffs as the victors, defeating the underdog story of Golden Guardians to successfully defend the title they won last year at the LCS Championship. Nearly the entire team scored a spot on the 2023 Spring Split first All-Pro team, while the squad’s young ADC, Berserker, earned his first MVP title for his performance throughout the regular season.

Though he now possesses commitments to a new venture, Fudge will also be representing North America alongside the rest of C9 and Golden Guardians at this year’s MSI, which is set to begin on May 2 in London.