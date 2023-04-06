C9 Berserker wins LCS MVP award for 2023 Spring Split

One LCS player has used the 2023 Spring Split to take his career to new heights, and in doing so has not only amassed an even larger following but earned the most prestigious award an individual player can get in the North American League of Legends scene.

The LCS has announced that Cloud9’s ADC Kim “Berserker” Min-cheol is the recipient of the MVP award for the 2023 Spring Split, marking the 19-year-old player’s first MVP title in just his second year in the LCS. This follows C9 as an organization winning the award for “coaching staff of the split” just a few days ago and may mark the beginning of more accolades for the reigning LCS champions prior to partaking in the finals of the Spring Playoffs this Sunday, April 9.

Berserker has remained a pillar of C9’s already star-studded team since his debut in the LCS last spring. With ADC-turned-support Zven’s veteran game knowledge at his side, the rookie Korean player advanced to great success in North America within just his first year, crowning his achievements with a win at the 2022 LCS Championship in Chicago, Illinois, then moving on to represent the LCS at the World Championship.

But Berserker continued to improve heading into this year, working alongside C9 once more to finish the Spring Split in first place with an unmatched KDA of 10.3, according to Oracle’s Elixir, which he earned by piloting both meta and comfort picks to great success. Just as he did in last year’s Summer Split, Berserker added yet another highlight to his growing reel with a second career pentakill on Zeri this split, continuing to separate himself from a growing field of talent that now included LCK staple Prince and LCS veteran Doublelift.

Outside of this MVP award, Berserker also earned a spot on the first 2023 LCS Spring Split all-pro team, an accomplishment he was close to reaching during both splits last year but was unable to grab hold of. Berserker has become a notable part of the synergy that the members of C9 have even off the Rift, including in their antics on the LCS broadcast and on social media, quickly cementing himself as a popular player among fans for more than just his gameplay.

Since their domination of the regular season, C9 have progressed rapidly through the upper bracket of the Spring Playoffs, becoming the first team to qualify for the finals in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 9. They have also earned a spot at MSI as one of two LCS representatives, with the second being determined by the lower bracket finals matchup between FlyQuest and Golden Guardians on April 8.

While C9 await their challengers at the top of the hill, Berserker sits unmatched in his performance and looks toward what is likely to be even further success in his professional League career.