A 2023 LEC Spring finalist is riding the longest win streak in the league this year

Although many people are calling Team BDS’ current spree through the 2023 LEC Spring Playoffs a “miracle run,” this team has earned the respect of League of Legends fans around the world with their recent successes.

The unlikely heroes of the season have racked up a whopping 10-game winning streak, which began during the third week of the regular season. Since then, they’ve taken down multiple opponents, including series sweeps against tough competition like SK Gaming, KOI, and most recently, Team Vitality.

Not many people expected Team BDS to come out as one of the best European teams in the league, especially after bouncing out of groups last season and finishing as a bottom-two team in both splits during 2022. This season, however, BDS stunned fans and analysts with surprising synergy and great team coordination, lighting up the Summoner’s Rift with beautiful teamfighting in the mid-to-late game.

Throughout groups, BDS had the second-highest KDA of any team in the stage behind Vitality and had perfect neutral objective control in all four games they played, according to competitive League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. During their best-of-five series against Vitality, the team only had a collective 18 deaths, even though they didn’t have the largest leads through the first 15 minutes of their matches.

Even still, BDS has found the perfect formula for their players, and they are now rolling as one of the best-performing teams in the region. Their great positioning, fearless engagements, and strong skirmishing have helped them prevail over teams that might have better rosters on paper. They’ll need to find even higher peaks if they wish to take home the trophy when the finals come around on April 23.

In the meantime, however, MAD Lions and G2 Esports will battle for the last spot alongside BDS at the Spring Finals. These two teams have seen plenty of ups and downs this season, but their hopes and dreams of glory are now left in the balance of this one series. Catch the action when these two squads collide on April 21.