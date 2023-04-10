Team BDS’ latest win locks in the org’s best placing in the LEC, and they aren’t done yet

Team BDS locked in a top-four finish in the 2023 LEC Spring Split after their win against KOI. The first-placed team of the regular season showcased an electric synergy that resulted in BDS closing the match in less than an hour total. Team BDS’ impressive run in the regular season transposed in Groups as well, with the winners closing the stage without conceding to their opponents a single drake and even scoring the second pentakill of the Split.

The match was dominated by Team BDS, with the first game kick-starting the series thanks to pitch-perfect ganks from Sheo in the early game and clean teamfights from BDS in the later stages.

From the beginning of the game the whole Rift was Sheo’s playground, his jungle pathing brought him to execute perfectly timed ganks that widened the gap between team BDS and KOI from the get-go.

Team BDS positioning during teamfight ensured them a clear path towards shattering KOI’s strategies of victory. With the Mountain Drake’s soul and the Baron buff on their side, BDS forced KOI back into their base, besieged it and pushed towards the last two towers standing on the Rift. After one last coordinated fight, BDS won the first game of the series.

The second game had the same result, but a different beginning as KOI drafted a powerful composition and pressed to obtain a small lead in the early stages. But BDS matched them head to head, even stealing a Herald, just long enough to build up the strength needed to completely overpower their opponent, thanks to their scaling composition.

Once again it’s BDS’ teamfighting prowess that gives them the edge over KOI and allows them to increase their gold lead over their opponents. Fight after fight KOI succumbed to BDS, who thanks to their positioning and cohesion took down first the Baron and then their opponents with one masterful move.

With KOI wiped off of the Rift, BDS moved to conquer their opponents’ base and a seat at the LEC Spring Split playoffs. They join and will face Team Vitality who also locked in their spot in the top four earlier today. The winning team of that first match of the playoffs stage will directly qualify for the Split’s finals and will be one step closer to winning a ticket for this year’s MSI.