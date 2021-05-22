How to uninstall League of Legends

Ranked matches in League of Legends can become quite heatead. And at times, you may even consider uninstalling League just to ease your mind. While rage-uninstallations happen from time to time, uninstalling and reinstalling League is also one of the most common troubleshooting methods.

If there’s a corrupted in-game file that’s causing you to receive an error every time you try to play League, reinstalling the game can help you get back into the action. Installing and launching League are relatively easy, but uninstalling can be slightly harder.

Considering there are no menu items that allow players to quickly uninstall the game, you’ll need to navigate through the Windows panels to uninstall League.

Once you get a hang of it, you can use this method to uninstall all types of software on your computer.

Here’s how you can uninstall League of Legends from your computer.

Open up the Start menu

Type in “Control Panel”

Choose “Programs and Features

Find League of Legends from the list

Right click on League and choose Uninstall/Remove

Upon clicking on uninstall an additional window will pop up. This’ll be League’s uninstaller and you’ll need to perform a few additional clicks to continue with uninstallation. Through these menus, you can select whether you’d like to keep storing your configurations even after deleting League. Doing so will save you time from readjusting all of your settings since they’ll all be ready-to-go once you reinstall League.

If you’re looking to perform a complete uninstallation, you should also check your installation directory for any additional files. Go through your drives and manually delete all League related files. This is usually advised for players looking to do a clean installation. After deleting all the League related files, restart your PC before you install League again.

Though your installer should work just fine, it’s usually advised to download the latest one from League’s official website, just to make sure that you’re up to date with everything. If you’re also looking to re-do your in-game settings, you can also take a look what professional players’ configurations and try to improve upon their successful formulas.