How to download and play League of Legends on Mac

You can play it on any computer available.

League of Legends is one of the biggest games to have ever hit screens, and understandably, for those of you who haven’t tested it, you’re probably itching to give it a crack.

It’s a massive esports title the majority of your gaming friends have likely played. You’ve also probably heard about the giant tournaments flaunting millions in prizes. You’ll have to download it to see what all the fuss is about.

League brings a massive collection of heroes to take into your matches, testing out different playstyles and team compositions that are bound to give players countless hours of either rage-inducing or entertaining gameplay.

The game is completely free, so why wouldn’t you give it a go?

Fortunately, the game can run on almost any PC. The title isn’t demanding and doesn’t require a thousand-dollar graphics card to have a smooth framerate.

You’ll be able to download it on virtually any PC or laptop available.

How do I download League of Legends on Mac?

Image via Riot Games

It’s a simple process, you’ll just need the steps. To download League to play on your Mac, you’ll have to:

Go to the League of Legends website.

Create an account.

Click “already got an account” if you have one.

Then you’ll be taken to this website.

Click “Download for Mac.”

Open up the file once the download is done.

There you have it. You’ll be playing League on your mac as soon as you’ve completed these steps. You’ll have a smooth frame rate, depending on whether your mac is from the last few decades.

Prepare yourself to tackle the 160 heroes available with a variety of different abilities that users can learn.

Once you’ve got your characters down, you’ll be climbing the ranks in no time.