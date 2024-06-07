How to fix the ‘something unexpected happened while trying to create your lobby’ error in LoL

While trying to create a lobby in League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, many players are experiencing a strange error which reads “something unexpected happened while trying to create your lobby.” This error, which seems to pop up at random, is making creating a lobby and playing impossible.

Thankfully, fixing this error is pretty straightforward, and you’ll be able to create your lobbies and get into grinding League or TFT again in no time.

How to fix the “something unexpected happened while trying to create your lobby” error

The client may need a jump start or two to work again. Image via Riot Games

The “something unexpected happened while trying to create your lobby” error typically occurs in League and TFT if you try to create a lobby after leaving one you’ve previously set up—the double-up is the main culprit here.

Essentially, the Riot Games client fails to recognize you’ve switched League lobbies. So, to fix this error, follow these steps:

Check League’s Server Status If the client hasn’t recognized you’ve switched lobbies, it could be due to servers being down. It’s a good idea to check League’s status. If it’s down, then, of course, you won’t be able to play League. If it’s live and working and there are no reported errors, then move on to step two. Check your internet connection. If your internet is spotty or down, you won’t be able to connect to the client, and making a lobby is impossible. If you notice issues with your connection, restart your modem, choose a more stable WiFi connection, hook your computer up to the internet via an ethernet cable, or contact your service provider in case of a mass outage. Restart the client. Restarting the client does help fix several error issues, and sometimes, it can resolve this one. Simply close the client, open the task manager, and ensure the League client is completely shut down. Then, reopen the client and try to make a lobby. Repair your client. If a file is corrupted or the client has an issue, repairing it can be the easiest fix. Head to Riot’s Hextech Repair Tool webpage, download the repair tool and let it run its course. It will detect issues and repair them.

If all else fails, you can use the logs gathered by the repair tool and send them to Riot’s technical customer support team. However, these will generally fix the “something unexpected happened while trying to create your lobby” error.

