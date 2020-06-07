How to fix high ping in League of Legends

It’s important for every player to know their ping in-game to pinpoint any issues that may be affecting their gameplay.

While the default settings do not show the ping in League of Legends, it’s quite easy to monitor it in case it gets too high.

Lag spikes can drive any player insane, especially when you’re winning and the lag could prove to be the difference between a win and a loss. While the fix is not unique, we’ll walk you through some of them to help you get a lower ping and enjoy the game as you should.

How to show the ping in-game

If you want to see your ping in-game, follow a couple of easy steps:

Start a custom game of League

Open the Settings and navigate to Display

Under Display, look for the “Toggle FPS Display” keybind

Press the keybind and your problem is solved

What is a normal ping to have?

The ping measures the round-trip time data needs to navigate from your PC to the data server of Riot Games. If you’re playing on the European West server from Europe, you could have a normal ping from 10 to 60. If you’re trying to play on the North American server from the same location, however, your ping could skyrocket from 150 to 200. It all depends on your internet connection and the server you’re trying to reach.

Fixes for your high ping

The first solution would be to restart your modem and router. This device alone fixes most internet issues people experience. In case it is of no help, however, move on to the next potential solution.

Update your drivers. Many players go for years without updating their drivers and some errors usually happen along the way which increases your ping.

Close other applications that might lower your bandwidth such as Google Chrome, Steam, or Battle.net. To see what is using your bandwidth, press Windows logo +R and type in resmon. In the opened window, look at B/sec column to see roughly what is eating away your bandwidth and close it.

Shut down any antivirus software. They are usually the culprits in such cases with their background updates and researches.

Use the Riot-provided tool to diagnose your PC, Hextech Repair Tool. Once you download it, follow the instructions and then see if your problem has been fixed.

Disable any proxy or VPN you are using. While they are advertised as software to reduce ping, they usually increase it instead.

Change the DNS server in your settings. Navigate into the Network & Internet options of the Control Panel. Find the Adapter Settings and change TCP/IPv4 addresses to another one, such as Google’s for example which is 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4.

Renew your IP address. Open the command prompt with Windows Logo + R then type in cmd. Type “ipconfig /release” in the newly opened window to refresh your IP.

If you are using a laptop, try plugging in an ethernet cable instead of using the Wi-Fi.

The above methods should fix your ping in most cases. In case you still encounter high ping, contact your ISP provided or open a ticket and ask for support from Riot.