How to equip Challenges titles to your profile in League of Legends

Your League of Legends profile may look a little different after the launch of Patch 12.9.

The addition of Challenges (and their rewards) has shaken up the way your personal profile can be customized. Challenges provide League players with extra objectives to chase throughout their League careers, and they place unique goals and milestones in front of players, each of which is related to different facets of the overall League experience.

One of the most prominent new rewards introduced to League in tandem with Challenges is titles. Titles are earned after you complete certain Challenges and are added to your collection immediately after you complete the associated Challenge. But navigating League’s updated interface and adding titles to your profile could be confusing. The process for equipping and changing out titles isn’t explicitly explained in the League client.

Here’s how to equip the titles you earn from Challenges to your League profile.

How to equip titles to your League profile

To equip a title, click on your Summoner Icon in the top right corner of the League client. You’ll be greeted with an interface allowing you to “customize your identity.” From here, you’ll be able to change your Summoner Icon, your profile’s border, as well as the tokens and titles that are displayed alongside your profile.

Navigate to the “Titles” section of the “Customize Identity” menu. Here, you’ll see all of the titles you’ve earned from Challenges. Additionally, you’ll be able to see all of the titles available to you through incomplete Challenges, as well as what you’ll need to do to complete them.

Once a title is equipped to your profile, it will be displayed underneath your summoner name in both lobbies and the loading screen of a League game.