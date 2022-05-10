Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.9

Written in partnership with Gamer Sensei.

Dot Esports has joined forces with the incredibly capable coaches at Gamer Sensei to break down League of Legends Patch 12.9. We’ll go through the full list of champion changes, including the multiple mid-scope updates, and analyze how they will affect the meta.

Gamer Sensei is a service that provides online coaching for 18 different games, including League. This week, we have two coaches giving us insight on these major champion changes: Nicholas “NicoThePico” Korsgård and Justin “JalYt Justin” Robbins.

Here are the notes for League Patch 12.9, launching on Wednesday, May 11.

Champions

Olaf

AD Growth: 3.5 > 4.7

AD at level 18: 127.5 > 148

Health Growth: 100 > 105

Mana Growth: 42 > 50

Passive – Berserker’s Rage

Maximum Attack Speed Granted: 99% > 40-100% (levels 1-18)

[NEW]: Berserker’s Rage now provides 10-30% life steal (levels 1-18), based on Olaf’s missing health

Berserker’s Rage now provides 10-30% life steal (levels 1-18), based on Olaf’s missing health [UPDATE]: Bonuses max out at 0% Health > 30% Health

Q – Undertow

Cooldown: 7 seconds > 9 seconds

Damage: 80/125/170/215/260 > 60/110/160/210/260

Minimum Range: 300 > 425 units

Mana Cost: 60 at all ranks > 40/45/50/55/60

[UPDATE]: Picking up axes now fully refunds Q – Undertow’s cooldown, but axes can only be thrown a maximum of once every 3 seconds. (Note: The 3 second limit scales with Ability Haste.)

Picking up axes now fully refunds Q – Undertow’s cooldown, but axes can only be thrown a maximum of once every 3 seconds. (Note: The 3 second limit scales with Ability Haste.) [UPDATE]: Included a quality-of-life buff to Olaf’s Q – Undertow so that it now grants ghosting more consistently to jungle monsters who he hits or are near him when Q is cast

W – Tough It Out

[UPDATE]: Vicious Strikes > Tough It Out

Vicious Strikes > Tough It Out Cooldown: 16 seconds at all ranks > 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

Attack Speed: 50/60/70/80/90% > 40/50/60/70/80%

Ability Duration: 6 seconds > 4 seconds

[NEW]: W now resets Olaf’s basic attack timer

W now resets Olaf’s basic attack timer [NEW]: On activation Olaf now gains a 10/45/80/115/150 (+25% missing health, capped at 30% of his current HP) shield for 2.5 seconds

On activation Olaf now gains a 10/45/80/115/150 (+25% missing health, capped at 30% of his current HP) shield for 2.5 seconds [REMOVED]: No longer grants Life Steal

No longer grants Life Steal [REMOVED]: No longer amplifies Olaf’s healing based on missing health

R – Ragnarok

Bonus Attack Damage: 15/20/25 (+30% AD) > 10/20/30 (+25% AD)

Duration: 6 seconds > 3 seconds

Passive Resists: 20/30/40 > 10/25/40

[REMOVED]: R – Ragnarok’s passive bonus resistances are no longer lost for the duration of the ability

R – Ragnarok’s passive bonus resistances are no longer lost for the duration of the ability [NEW]: Hitting a champion with a basic attack or E – Reckless Swing extends the duration of Ragnarok to 2.5 seconds. Olaf can refresh Ragnarok indefinitely.

Gamer Sensei coach insight Olaf has traded some of his signature early-game clear speed and health for some new toys in the rest of his kit. While this could hurt him at his previous points of power, Olaf should still be fine as an early-game skirmisher. “Olaf was already clearing camps faster than his opposition and the clear nerfs certainly make sense in regards to his whole kit, but I also don’t think that these clear nerfs are strong enough to push him away from his fast-farming style,” JalYt Justin said. As for the new additions to Olaf’s kit, they’ll allow him to stay more relevant in the game as it goes on, as opposed to falling off a cliff after one item. “Olaf has for as long as I can remember always been an early game terror who come mid/late gets kited to death once his ultimate passes,” NicoThePico said. “Changing around his passive and spells to introduce a missing health-based shield, as well as being able to refresh his ultimate, further plays into his Berserker role of fighting close to death but not dying.”

Taliyah

Base Health: 531 > 500

Base Health Regen: 7 > 6.5

Health Regen Growth: 0.7 > 0.65

Base Mana: 425 > 470

Base Mana Regen: 9.34 > 8

Mana Regen Growth: 0.85 > 0.8

Base Armor: 20 > 18

Move Speed: 335 > 330

Passive – Rock Surfing

Out of Combat Bonus Move Speed: 20-45% (levels 1-18) > 10/20/35/55% (levels 1/9/12/15)

Passive Fall Off Time when not near Terrain: 1 second > 2.5 seconds

Q – Threaded Volley

Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 > 60/65/70/75/80

Cooldown: 7/6/5/4/3 seconds > 6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5/2.5 seconds

Rock Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) > 38/61/84/107/130 (+50% AP)

Damage Reduction from Subsequent Stone Shards: 50% > 60%

5-Rock Damage: 210/285/360/435/510 (+135% AP) > 98.8/158.6/218.4/278.2/338 (+130% AP)

Damage Reduction from Subsequent Stone Shards Against Monsters: 25% > 60%

[NEW]: Each Stone Shard now deals an additional 30 (+10% AP) damage against monsters

Each Stone Shard now deals an additional 30 (+10% AP) damage against monsters [NEW]: Stone Shards now deal damage in a 175 radius area of effect (approximately 1.6 Teemos)

Stone Shards now deal damage in a 175 radius area of effect (approximately 1.6 Teemos) [NEW]: Q – Threaded Volley will now continue to cast while Taliyah is in Stasis

Q – Threaded Volley will now continue to cast while Taliyah is in Stasis [NEW]: Casting Q – Threaded Volley on Worked Ground now consumes the Worked Ground to fire a single Boulder that deals double damage [76/122/168/214/260 (+100% AP)] and slows all targets hit in a 225 AoE radius by 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds

Casting Q – Threaded Volley on Worked Ground now consumes the Worked Ground to fire a single Boulder that deals double damage [76/122/168/214/260 (+100% AP)] and slows all targets hit in a 225 AoE radius by 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds Mana Cost on Worked Ground: 1 > 20

Minimum Cooldown on Worked Ground: 1 second > 0.75 seconds

Worked Ground Duration: 25 seconds > 30 seconds

Worked Ground Radius: 300 > 400

[UPDATE]: The size of Worked Ground on Howling Abyss now matches Summoner’s Rift

The size of Worked Ground on Howling Abyss now matches Summoner’s Rift [NEW]: Q – Threaded Volley casts on Worked Ground now have new VFX, SFX, animation, and icon!

W – Seismic Shove

Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 > 40/30/20/10/0

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds > 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds

Knock Up Radius: 200 > 225

Time Delay before Knock Up: 0.8 seconds > 0.75 seconds

[REMOVED]: W – Seismic Shove no longer deals damage

E – Unraveled Earth

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10/8 seconds > 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Damage on Initial Cast: 50/75/100/125/150 (+40% AP) > 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP)

Slow Strength: 20% (+4% AP) > 20/22/24/26/28% (AP ratio removed)

Boulder Detonation Damage: 50/60/70/80/90 (+30% AP) > 25/45/65/85/105 (+30% AP)

Damage Reduction per Subsequent Boulder Hit: 15% > 25%

Maximum Boulder Detonation Damage: 155/186/217/248/279 (+93% AP) > 62.5/112.5/162.5/212.5/262.5 (+75% AP)

Delay Between Casting and Spawning First Row of Boulders: 0.1 seconds > 0 seconds

Delay Between Spawning Rows of Boulders after the First Row: 0.1 seconds > 0.17 seconds

[UPDATE]: E – Unraveled Earth now spawns 6 rows of boulders extending outwards from Taliyah with 4 boulders per row (previously spawned 4 rows of boulders with 6 boulders per row)

E – Unraveled Earth now spawns 6 rows of boulders extending outwards from Taliyah with 4 boulders per row (previously spawned 4 rows of boulders with 6 boulders per row) [NEW]: Boulders now stun enemies that dash through them for the duration of the dash + 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 seconds. (Note: the max stun duration is 2 seconds and monsters are always stunned for the max duration).

Boulders now stun enemies that dash through them for the duration of the dash + 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 seconds. (Note: the max stun duration is 2 seconds and monsters are always stunned for the max duration). [REMOVED]: E – Unraveled Earth no longer detonates to deal additional damage after 4 seconds

R – Weaver’s Wall

Range: 3000/4500/6000 > 2500/4500/6500

Dash Range when Jumping off Wall: 400 > 700

Dash Speed when Jumping off Wall: 1000 > 1200

[UPDATE]: Moving Taliyah while she is riding the Weaver’s Wall now causes Taliyah to dash to the location clicked, up to the maximum dash range instead of dropping her perpendicular to the wall.

Moving Taliyah while she is riding the Weaver’s Wall now causes Taliyah to dash to the location clicked, up to the maximum dash range instead of dropping her perpendicular to the wall. [UPDATE]: Dashing when jumping off of the wall is now more forgiving when trying to dash through terrain

Dashing when jumping off of the wall is now more forgiving when trying to dash through terrain [NEW]: Damage from enemy champions or structures now prevents Taliyah from casting R – Weaver’s Wall for 3 seconds

Damage from enemy champions or structures now prevents Taliyah from casting R – Weaver’s Wall for 3 seconds [REMOVED]: Taking damage no longer knocks Taliyah off her wall

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Taliyah would sometimes lose her passive permanently if she had a spell shield active

Fixed a bug where Taliyah would sometimes not get reduced cooldown on her Q – Threaded Volley when cast on Worked Ground

Gamer Sensei coach insight Taliyah’s mid-scope update has changed every aspect of her kit. While the base stat nerfs do hurt, the addition of new utility and combo potential should help her stick the landing. “Overall, these changes have added a bunch of CC and utility across the board with lower cooldowns, shorter cast times, and more spammable Qs,” NicoThePico said. Taliyah has always been a difficult champion to learn, and that likely won’t change here. But there are a lot more ways that she is able to bring value to a team aside from DPS and Weaver’s Wall, like the added stun on dashing targets over her E or the new AoE slowing Boulder on Worked Ground. NicoThePico believes that “it’s safe to say we are going to be seeing a lot more Taliyah everywhere.”

Ahri

E – Charm

Cooldown: 12 seconds > 14 seconds

R – Spirit Rush

Cooldown: 130/105/80 seconds > 140/115/90 seconds

Gamer Sensei coach insight Ahri has been a powerful pick in the mid lane since her kit update. This nerf addresses the cooldowns of her core “catching” abilities in E and R. Her damage and wave clear are untouched, though, which means her laning and trading power will remain top of the line. “While these changes will hurt Ahri, especially because she doesn’t tend to build CDR, I don’t think this addresses her core problems and I think she’ll continue to be a powerful pick due to her catch power and high damage output,” JalYt Justin said.

Braum

Passive – Concussive Blows

Per-Target Cooldown: 8/7/6 seconds > 8/6/4 seconds

E – Unbreakable

Damage Reduction: 30/32.5/35/37/40% > 35/40/45/50/55%

Gamer Sensei coach insight Braum hasn’t been a frequently played champion in any form of play in quite a while. His overall value just couldn’t keep up with other meta picks in the role. NicoThePico thinks that these buffs will change that. “Mid-late game Braum will be even more annoying and tanky in team fights and be incredibly strong as a backline bodyguard,” he said.

Hecarim

Q – Rampage

Physical Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+85% bonus AD) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% bonus AD)

W – Spirit of Dread

Cooldown: 18 seconds > 14 seconds

Gamer Sensei coach insight The previous Hecarim nerfs have left him in somewhat of a sorry state. These buffs attempt to remedy the situation, giving him power in Q and W. JalYt Justin believes that this won’t help out that much. “Five percent scaling damage on an early game ganking champion is not going to change much, though the W CD decrease is nice for durability,” he said. “I don’t expect much to change here, and I think this is mostly a placebo buff.”

Master Yi

R – Highlander

Bonus Attack Speed: 25/45/65% > 25/35/45%

Nidalee

Base Health: 570 > 540

Gamer Sensei coach insight The earlier Nidalee QOL buffs from Patch 12.6 increased both her power level and play rate. None of those buffs are being reverted. Instead, Riot is cutting down on her base HP. “This is actually a much more meaningful nerf to Nidalee than most people would think,” JalYt Justin said. “Nidalee’s power comes from her early game strength, especially when it comes to ganking, and this does leave her vulnerable to being turned against or invaded.”

Pyke

Passive – Gift of the Drowned Ones

Damage Converted to Grey Health when near Two or more Enemies: 40% (+0.5% per Lethality) > 45% (+0.5% per Lethality)

Q – Bone Skewer

[NEW]: Bone Skewer now refunds mana upon hitting an enemy champion

Bone Skewer now refunds mana upon hitting an enemy champion Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 > 74/78/82/86/90

Mana Refund: 50% > 75%

R – Death From Below

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds > 100/85/70 seconds

[REMOVED]: Pyke no longer receives “Your Cut” gold upon successfully executing enemy champions with his R (last assisting ally will still receive “Your Cut”)

Pyke no longer receives “Your Cut” gold upon successfully executing enemy champions with his R (last assisting ally will still receive “Your Cut”) [REMOVED]: Pyke no longer receives additional “Your Cut” gold when allies kill enemies within Death From Below’s execution area

Gamer Sensei coach insight Pyke has been much more successful as a push and roam style mid laner than in his intended role of support. This has happened multiple times since the champ’s release, so something is being done about it. In addition to mana nerfs on Pyke’s Q, his ability to get more gold and items has been gimped. “Long overdue nerfs to Pyke’s extreme money-making abilities, which means that lane Pyke is likely a thing of the past and Support Pyke is the only choice now,” NicoThePico said.

Renata Glasc

Base Armor: 29 > 27

Passive – Leverage

Additional Magic Damage Against Marked Targets: 1-3.5% (levels 1-13) (+1% per 100 AP) > 1-2% (levels 1-9) (+2% per 100 AP) (damage against unmarked targets unchanged)

Gamer Sensei coach insight Renata’s play rate has risen quite a bit as more players have figured out how to play around her. These nerfs to her base armor and mid-game passive damage are a mixed bag that JalYt Justin doesn’t think will change anything. “While Renata is not strong in the early game, and will continue to be as such, she has strong utility later on in the game which makes her a strong peeler for any type of carry,” he said.

Renekton

Health Growth: 92 > 97

AD Growth: 3.75 > 4.15

AD at Level 18: 132.75 > 139.55

W – Ruthless Predator

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds > 16/14/12/10/8 seconds

Total Physical Damage: 10/30/50/70/90 (+75% AD) > 10/40/70/100/130 (+75% AD)

Total Physical Damage when Empowered: 15/45/75/105/135 (+75% AD) > 15/60/105/150/195 (+75% AD)

R – Dominus

Magic Damage per Second: 40/80/120 (+10% AP) > 50/100/150 (+10% AP)

Gamer Sensei coach insight Renekton is infamous for being an early-game champion that drastically falls off as the game progresses. These buffs to his scaling stats and his W damage should help Renekton stay relevant for longer. “Huge buff to mid/late game prowess for the Croc, and even though the CD is increased on his W early game, I think the overall change is super good. Less lane power but better scaling,” NicoThePico said.

Rengar

W – Battle Roar

Damage to Monsters: 85-150 (levels 1-18) > 65-130 (levels 1-18)

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Rengar’s empowered abilities and W – Battle Roar’s heal would sometimes play through the Fog of War

Shyvana

W – Burnout

Damage Tick Rate: 1 second > 0.5 seconds

E – Flame Breath

[NEW] The area of effect zone from Shyvana’s E – Flame Breath now applies marks to enemies that enter the zone.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite would not attack player-created targets (like Teemo’s Mushrooms or Illaoi’s Tentacles) twice

Fixed a bug where Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite’s second attack would not deal damage if the enemy was running away from her

Fixed a bug where Shyvana’s W – Burnout VFX were not correctly displaying when inside of Mordekaiser’s R – Death Realm

Sion

Passive – Glory in Death

[NEW]: Sion now does 40% reduced damage to structures while in his reanimated frenzy form (includes runes and items)

Gamer Sensei coach insight Splitpush Sion has drastically risen in popularity. Even while dying over and over, Sion could use his passive to continue taking tower plates and towers to stay ahead in gold. This nerf should kill that aspect of Sion’s game plan. “These changes, alongside the Hullbreaker changes, make Sion’s ‘braindead’ splitpush strategy quite a bit weaker, since he’s going to be a lot less likely to actually take towers in death,” JalYt Justin said.

Thresh

Passive – Damnation

Ability Power and Bonus Armor per Soul: 0.75 > 1

W – Dark Passage

Shield Strength: 60/90/120/150/180 (+1 per Soul) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+2 per Soul)

Gamer Sensei coach insight Thresh has been struggling for a while in the overall support meta. He’s far less tanky than picks like Nautilus or Leona, which makes Thresh much more unforgiving to play. “It’s simply more punishing to make mistakes on Thresh,” JalYt Justin said. “This should help him be a lot tankier in the mid-late game, since this is essentially 25% bonus armor and AP, plus some extra shielding.”

Varus

Passive – Living Vengeance

Bonus Attack Speed on Non-Champion Kills: 10/15/20% (+15% bonus Attack Speed) > 10/15/20% (+20% bonus Attack Speed)

Bonus Attack Speed on Champion Kills: 40% (+30% bonus Attack Speed) > 40% (+40% bonus Attack Speed)

W – Blighted Quiver

Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit: 7/10.5/14/17.5/21 (+30% AP) > 7/12/17/22/27 (+30% AP)

Gamer Sensei coach insight Varus is one of the ADC picks that can dominate pro play when he’s good thanks to his powerful utility ultimate. Riot tends to be careful when buffing picks with that potential, as it has been here. JalYt Justin believes that “Varus had plenty of room for buffs and I think these do go in the right direction, however this isn’t enough to bring him to viability for most people.”

Items

Hullbreaker

Champion Bonus Resists While Hunting Alone (Melee): 20-60 (levels 1-18) > 10 (levels 1-11), then 20/35/43/51/59/67/75 (levels 12-18)

Champion Bonus Resists While Hunting Alone (Ranged): 10-30 (levels 1-18) > 5 (levels 1-11), then 10/17.5/21.5/25.5/29.5/33.5/37.5 (levels 12-18)

[UPDATE]: Deal 20% bonus damage from all sources against structures > ONLY attacks deal 20% bonus damage against structures

Gamer Sensei coach insight Hullbreaker has shaped the top lane meta for the majority of season 12. It has been nerfed in the past for ranged champions, but this recent change targets anyone who rushes it. By heavily decreasing the resistances Hullbreaker gives before level 12, it is now not feasible to first build it. “This is a great nerf for Hullbreaker all around, as pure splitpushing strategies are very frustrating to deal with on both sides,” JalYt Justin said. “While this does not inherently harm a committal splitpush strategy, it does affect certain champions who were abusing first item purchase Hullbreaker.” The splitpush-focused item can still be bought after it starts scaling, but this change should result in much fewer of them overall.

