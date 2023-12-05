Heretics confirms LEC roster for 2024, featuring former MSI-winning trio

Team Heretics has officially confirmed reports of its ambitious roster plans for the 2024 LEC season. The Spanish organization, hungry for success after missing out on the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, has set its sights on a star-studded lineup that includes a former MSI-winning trio.

The three players previously alluded to—Wunder, Jankos, and Perkz—initially formed a formidable alliance under the G2 banner in late 2017 and achieved unprecedented success over the following two years, including claiming the title at MSI 2019. The trio, having showcased exceptional synergy and strategic brilliance during their time together, is expected to anchor Heretics’ strategy for the 2024 season. With Perkz in the mid lane, Wunder commanding the top lane, and Jankos orchestrating the jungle, the seasoned core of this roster is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

Team Heretics’ LEC roster for 2024. Image via Team Heretics

To complement this veteran trio, Heretics has also secured a dynamic bot lane duo. Flakked, who made his LEC debut in 2022 with G2 and swiftly secured a title as a rookie, will continue bringing his sharp skills as an AD carry to the team. Alongside him will be Kaiser, a player with a track record of success, having clinched both the LEC Spring and Summer Split playoffs with the powerhouse MAD Lions roster in 2021.

The mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars within Heretics’ 2024 lineup, paired with Peter Dunn as their coach, promises to be a roster hungry for victory. With the stage set for an explosive competitive scene in the LEC in 2024, Heretics is poised to make next year even more exciting for spectators.