Which LoL champion says, ‘The shadows have enlightened me’?

You never really know whether you’ll get an easy or complicated LoLdle quote, and today’s is undoubtedly tough if you don’t know your darkness-loving League of Legends champions.

This quote from the Oct. 4 LoLdle is not easy to answer, but you won’t have to look too far to find the answer.

Who says, ‘The shadows have enlightened me’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 4 is, “The shadows have enlightened me.” The League champion who says this line is Zed.

It’s the Master of Shadows. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle

A few days ago, we had a LoLdle quote where the answer was a voice line said by two champions—Shen and Zed. After this quote, I dove into learning a little more about the champions I don’t play as a support main, like Zed. His quotes stuck out to me because, regardless of the skin, he almost always talks about orders, blades, or shadows, a given for the leader of the Order of Shadow, and it’s how I solved this LoLdle so quickly.

Zed has quite a few different quotes, depending on his skin. But if you play classic base Zed without a skin, you’ll hear him say this quote when he’s moving, which is quite often in League. According to U.GG, the League stat tracker, Zed has a 7.5 percent pick rate in the mid lane and a 23.8 percent ban rate, making him the eighth most picked mid lane champion and the third most banned champion across all 168 champions in Patch 14.19. That’s kind of impressive, seeing as he has a 47.82 percent win rate and is considered a D-tier champion.

So, if Zed has scarred you before, and given his ban rate, you probably have been (same, though), at least you won’t see him, or his quotes, again in the LoLdle quote challenge for quite some time.

