Which LoL champion says ‘Without a sound’?

We’ve finally landed in the spookiest month of the year, and today’s LoLdle quote will have you questioning whether there’s a League of Legends champion who says this quote at all.

Recommended Videos

Here’s the answer to the Oct. 1 LoLdle quote.

Who says, ‘Without a sound’ in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Oct. 1 is, “Without a sound.” The League champion who says this line is Shen.

It’s the Eye of Twilight. Screenshot by Dot Esports via LoLdle.

I had high hopes for myself going into today’s LoLdle quote challenge. However, I knew I was in trouble when I realized I didn’t know who had said this one. From the quote, I knew the champion had to be someone with a silent ability or one that can move swiftly. So, I tried all the champions I could think of and eventually landed on Shen.

As I’ve never played Shen, I wouldn’t have recognized his voice even with the audio clue. So, I did a bit of research to learn more about him and discovered that he says this quote while moving, which is quite fitting as he is a fast-moving warrior with dash abilities.

Although I may have forgotten about this champion (sorry, Shen!), he seems to be performing really well in the top lane in Patch 14.19, as he has a 52.02 percent win rate and a 3.3 percent pick rate, according to the League stat tracking website, U.GG. So, if you’re a top lane main looking for a decent champion to try, particularly if you’re tired of the Mordekaiser, Garen, and Aatrox meta, then Shen is a viable option.

With today’s LoLdle done, we can only hope to get an even more challenging quote tomorrow!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy