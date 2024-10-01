Which LoL champion says ‘Without a sound’?

We’ve finally landed in the spookiest month of the year, and today’s LoLdle quote will have you questioning whether there’s a League of Legends champion who says this quote at all.
Here’s the answer to the Oct. 1 LoLdle quote.
Who says, ‘Without a sound’ in LoL?
The LoLdle quote on Oct. 1 is, “Without a sound.” The League champion who says this line is Shen.
I had high hopes for myself going into today’s LoLdle quote challenge. However, I knew I was in trouble when I realized I didn’t know who had said this one. From the quote, I knew the champion had to be someone with a silent ability or one that can move swiftly. So, I tried all the champions I could think of and eventually landed on Shen.
As I’ve never played Shen, I wouldn’t have recognized his voice even with the audio clue. So, I did a bit of research to learn more about him and discovered that he says this quote while moving, which is quite fitting as he is a fast-moving warrior with dash abilities.
Although I may have forgotten about this champion (sorry, Shen!), he seems to be performing really well in the top lane in Patch 14.19, as he has a 52.02 percent win rate and a 3.3 percent pick rate, according to the League stat tracking website, U.GG. So, if you’re a top lane main looking for a decent champion to try, particularly if you’re tired of the Mordekaiser, Garen, and Aatrox meta, then Shen is a viable option.
With today’s LoLdle done, we can only hope to get an even more challenging quote tomorrow!
Published: Oct 1, 2024 01:28 am