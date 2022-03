How tall is every champion in League of Legends?

Riot Games adds more than a few champions to League of Legends every season. With new faces getting added to the game, new stories also emerge. From champions’ past to their present-day rivalries, players get a deeper glimpse into League’s storyline with each champion release.

While League’s lore has been a blast to read through, it’s also made its way to Netflix, and there are more fans than ever who are eager to dive deep into the game’s core storylines. Champions’ age, height, and even weight have become a trending topic amongst fans. Most champions’ ages were disclosed in the game’s book, League of Legends: Realms of Runeterra, but their heights and weights are a product of guesswork based on lore and cinematics.

The main reason why some champions don’t have any data is mainly due to their physical state. These champions, of course, don’t technically exist, which makes defining their height and weight impossible at times.