LoL Worlds 2024 Swiss Stage Day 1 – Quadra kills, upsets, 4-vs-1s, more

The first day of the 2024 League of Legends Championship Swiss Stage was filled with everything from an upset with T1 losing to Top Esports, JackeyLove clutching a Quadrakill as Jhin, Myrwn surviving a four-vs-one at level two, and even a dominating Brand jungle.

The match schedule for Worlds Swiss Stage day one, which began on Oct. 3, contained eight best-of-one matches, which meant every team had one chance to give it their all. Because of this, these games were spicy and scrappy, and there were a few incredible and astonishing highlights from today’s matches, including:

It’s a good day to be a member of TES. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

MAD Lions KOI Mrwyn survived a level two four-vs-one tower dive attempt by PSG Talon.

LCK darlings, T1, lost to TES after throwing a teamfight following TES securing the Mountain Drake at 30 minutes.

TES’ AD carry, JackeyLove, pulls off an impressive Quadra Kill against T1 over a fight for the Blue Buff.

Fnatic’s Jun narrowly missed slaying Dplus KIA’s Lucid, who made sure to die by a turret rather than give a kill over to Fnatic, who, at the time, had zero kills. This was just one of those feels-bad moments.

Piloting Neeko, Team Liquid’s APA cheekily disguised himself as a minion to drop Pop Blossom (R) on LNG’s Zika and secure the kill alongside teammate Impact.

G2’s ADC Hans Sama snipes paiN Gaming’s TitaN using Jhin’s ultimate despite the enemy team attempting to body block the Jhin shots. It was impressive.

G2’s Yike played Brand jungle and secured six kills and 10 assists.

While everyone played their best, and we’d love to say everyone’s a winner, that’s simply not the case in competitive League. You’ll find a summary of the winning and losing teams from Swiss Stage day one in the table below.

Match Winning team Losing team One Bilibili Gaming MDK Two TES T1 Three Gen.G Weibo Gaming Four DK FNC Five LNG TL Six Hanwha Life PSG Seven FlyQuest GAM Esports Eight G2 PNG

If you’d like to check out a particular match from today’s Swiss Stage, you can view the game VODs at LoL Esports. Don’t forget to sign in to your Riot Games account to earn drops while you do.

Swiss Stage day two kicks off with a rivalry match between two fierce LPL teams, BLG and LNG, on Oct. 4 at 7am. See you all there for what will hopefully be another exciting Swiss Stage day!

