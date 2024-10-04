Image Credit: Bethesda
Chovy giving the thumbs up at the swiss stage day one league of legends world championship series
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
League of Legends

LoL Worlds 2024 Swiss Stage Day 1 – Quadra kills, upsets, 4-vs-1s, more

What a first day.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Published: Oct 3, 2024 08:44 pm

The first day of the 2024 League of Legends Championship Swiss Stage was filled with everything from an upset with T1 losing to Top Esports, JackeyLove clutching a Quadrakill as Jhin, Myrwn surviving a four-vs-one at level two, and even a dominating Brand jungle.

The match schedule for Worlds Swiss Stage day one, which began on Oct. 3, contained eight best-of-one matches, which meant every team had one chance to give it their all. Because of this, these games were spicy and scrappy, and there were a few incredible and astonishing highlights from today’s matches, including:

Creme from Top Esports making a fist at the worlds swiss stage
It’s a good day to be a member of TES. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games
  • MAD Lions KOI Mrwyn survived a level two four-vs-one tower dive attempt by PSG Talon.
  • LCK darlings, T1, lost to TES after throwing a teamfight following TES securing the Mountain Drake at 30 minutes.
  • TES’ AD carry, JackeyLove, pulls off an impressive Quadra Kill against T1 over a fight for the Blue Buff.
  • Fnatic’s Jun narrowly missed slaying Dplus KIA’s Lucid, who made sure to die by a turret rather than give a kill over to Fnatic, who, at the time, had zero kills. This was just one of those feels-bad moments.
  • Piloting Neeko, Team Liquid’s APA cheekily disguised himself as a minion to drop Pop Blossom (R) on LNG’s Zika and secure the kill alongside teammate Impact.
  • G2’s ADC Hans Sama snipes paiN Gaming’s TitaN using Jhin’s ultimate despite the enemy team attempting to body block the Jhin shots. It was impressive.
  • G2’s Yike played Brand jungle and secured six kills and 10 assists.

While everyone played their best, and we’d love to say everyone’s a winner, that’s simply not the case in competitive League. You’ll find a summary of the winning and losing teams from Swiss Stage day one in the table below.

MatchWinning teamLosing team
OneBilibili GamingMDK
TwoTEST1
ThreeGen.GWeibo Gaming
FourDKFNC
FiveLNGTL
SixHanwha LifePSG
SevenFlyQuestGAM Esports
EightG2PNG

If you’d like to check out a particular match from today’s Swiss Stage, you can view the game VODs at LoL Esports. Don’t forget to sign in to your Riot Games account to earn drops while you do.

Swiss Stage day two kicks off with a rivalry match between two fierce LPL teams, BLG and LNG, on Oct. 4 at 7am. See you all there for what will hopefully be another exciting Swiss Stage day!

Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews is a staff writer for Dot Esports with a dual degree in business and human resource management. After discovering her passion for creative writing and gaming, she now writes about MOBAs, MMOs, and cozy games.
