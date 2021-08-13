Here are the results for the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs

The best teams are battling for a LPL title and a Worlds spot.

The top 10 teams in the LPL Summer Split will be battling for the title of LPL champion and a spot at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.

The 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs started on Aug. 12 and will continue until at least Aug. 29.

While the start of the regular split had various teams on top of the standings, more familiar names have popped up towards the end. Teams like EDward Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix, and Royal Never Give Up, ensure that the competition is fierce, and LPL looks like one of the strongest regions right now with plenty of strong teams to send to this year’s world championship.

Based on regular season results, FunPlus Phoenix and EDward Gaming look like the favorites to win this season’s title and pick up the first spot going into this year’s world championship. However, the 2021 MSI champions RNG are trailing them closely and might knock them out after showing improvement owards the end of the regular season.

Screengrab via lol.fandom.com

Here are the results from the 2021 LPL Summer split playoffs.

Round one

Aug. 12: LNG 3-2 Suning

3-2 Suning Aug. 13: Team WE – OMG

Round two

Aug. 14: Top Esports – LNG

Aug. 15: Bibilili Gaming – TBD

Round three

Aug. 19: Royal Never Give Up – TBD

Aug. 20: Rare Atom – TBD

Round four

Aug. 21: FunPlus Phoenix – TBD

Aug. 22: EDward Gaming – TBD

Aug. 26: TBD – TBD

Semifinals

Aug. 27: TBD – TBD

Aug. 29: TBD – TBD

Finals

TBD: TBD – TBD

Every match will be streamed on the official Riot Games LPL Twitch channel.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.