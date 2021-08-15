Team WE sweep Bilibili Gaming, advance to face Rare Atom in 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs

Team WE swept Bilibili Gaming out of the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs in a one-sided 3-0 series today and move on to face Rare Atom in their next playoffs match next week.

The MVP votes for today’s series went to the carries of Team WE, mid laner Shanks and AD carry Elk. Shanks picked up the first vote after a strong Syndra performance against an Irelia, dominating the lane and moving on to take the rest of the map after building a lead. He finished the match with a KDA of 7/2/8.

Elk picked up two MVP votes for his games on Ziggs and Vayne, two champions with entirely different goals in mind. With Ziggs, he sat behind and poked his opponents from a safe distance. With Vayne, on the other hand, he rushed to take on the opponents head-on and dominated fight after fight. Elk ended today’s series with an exceptional performance and a combined KDA of 19/4/32.

WE are not to be underestimated!



With another clean 3-0 victory, @TeamWE advance to Round 3 of playoffs and will face up against RA on August 20th! #LPL #TimeToConquerAll pic.twitter.com/qCK3UDStcC — LPL (@lplenglish) August 15, 2021

The first two matches were quick wins for Team WE, who left no room for error. They picked up early leads from skirmishes across the map before grouping up in the midgame with an item and level advantage and took the first two wins quickly with superb map control and teamfighting skills.

The third match was the most challenging bout due to BLG adjusting their draft phase to WE’s strength. BLG built a decent lead early on and used it to secure the dragons. After picking up the Cloud Dragon Soul, they looked ready to win the series at last. Elk on Vayne had other plans in mind. He danced around in the final teamfights and picked up kill after kill, leading Team WE to a quick 3-0 sweep.

The final teamfight seals the deal for WE as they secure Game 3 in style with a triple kill for Elk! #LPL #TimeToConquerAll pic.twitter.com/oVzVmDkauS — LPL (@lplenglish) August 15, 2021

Team WE will face Rare Atom in the third round of the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs on Friday, Aug. 20. The winner of the next series will advance to face EDward Gaming in the fourth round of playoffs, while the loser will return home. The next matchup is crucial for Team WE: a victory will them to the next phase of the playoffs, which runs in a double-elimination format. If they take down RA, Team WE will secure at least two more chances at the best-of-five series to pick up the LPL title and a Worlds spot.

