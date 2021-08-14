LNG Esports knock TOP Esports out of 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs

LNG Esports knocked TOP Esports out of the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs in a quick 3-1 series today.

The MVP votes for today’s series went to mid laner Icon and jungler Tarzan. The mid laner picked up an MVP vote after a strong game on Orianna, finishing the matchup with a KDA of 4/0/7 in the third match. Tarzan was dominant throughout the entire series, securing two MVP votes for his performances on Nocturne and Diana. He was decisive with his engages and read his opponents like a book throughout the series, preparing counter ganks to secure leads for his team.

TES had a dominant split and looked excellent in the last weeks of the regular season, but LNG looked even better. The team, led by Tarzan in the jungle, outplayed their opponents and scored the second win in their playoff run.

The grind and climb don't stop! LNG are fired up and ready for more as their playoffs journey continues!



They will face RNG on August 19th in Round 3 of playoffs!

The series opened up with a 47-minute match, with both teams going all out to secure the win. In the end, LNG proved to be more resilient and picked up the victory. Tarzan’s smites were crucial for securing the much-needed Ocean Dragon Soul alongside multiple Barons to help his team recover from a lackluster early game. Following this loss, TES changed their draft around going into the second match and equalized the series after a stellar performance from Karsa, who demolished the Rift with Volibear.

LNG started playing safer in the early game during the next two matches and scaled to their power spikes. The series culminated with a Yasuo and Diana combo from LNG, who used the champions to secure the last win of the series with strong engages throughout the match, while TES was unable to match the aggressiveness from their opponents.

LNG are bringing out the big guns in Game 4 with the Diana-Yasuo combo!

LNG will face Royal Never Give Up in the third round of the 2021 LPL Summer Split playoffs on Thursday, Aug. 19. The winner of the next series will advance to face FunPlus Phoenix in the fourth round of playoffs, while the lower will be knocked out of the competition. RNG had a disastrous start of the split after coming back from their MSI win but bounced back towards the end and might prove to be a difficult challenge for LNG to overcome. Tune in to see if Tarzan can lead his team to a third win or if RNG will end their winning streak.

