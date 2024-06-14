League of Legends Patch 14.13 is now under the hammer and tongs at the Riot Games offices, with a whole host of changes being tested and new Rain Shepherd skins coming out of the oven ready for release.

Most of the League world has been swept up in the Faker Hall of Legends debacle, which is mostly focused around the frankly wild $500 pricetag whacked onto the celebratory new bundle and its commemorative Ahri cosmetics. That flashpoint hasn’t done anything to dent the patch cycle though.

We’re quite early in the run right now, with Riot just starting to load expected changes onto League’s PBE testing realm—and we’ve got our hands on all the plans.

Here’s everything about League’s Patch 14.13 update.

When will League Patch 14.13 go live?

The next League patch to hit live servers will begin staging on Wednesday, June 12, which lines up with Riot’s official 2024 patch schedule. There was a slight jiggle in the cycle after Patch 14.11 showed up late, but the balance team is back on-track now.

We’re still a while away from patch day, with a lengthy League PBE testing run expected before anything is locked in.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Expect several hours of server downtime once patching begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is set live.

What’s in League Patch 14.13?

Zac bounces right back with quick buffs

We don’t want to say Riot’s playing favorites, but this was quick. Image via Riot Games

Less than 14 days after Zac felt the brunt of the Riot team’s nerfs in Patch 14.12, the developers are already looking for ways to push him back up. On the League PBE, this means base armor and more passive healing.

It’s more than a little surprising that the Living Weapon is getting any positive changes considering he’s already sitting at a 51.26 percent win rate in ranked play and appears in 3.7 percent of games. Dot Esports expects (and maybe hopes) these test plans will show Riot he doesn’t need the help.

Sluggish Varus nerfs push him to attack speed

The ADC’s build patch could fundamentally change. Image via Riot Games

The biggest champ changes are coming on Varus, who has his base attack damage, his attack speed growth, and his passive and W ability all under the microscope in this PBE round. These changes are still in testing, but if they go through it’ll force the Arrow of Retribution into AS-heavy builds.

“Broken” Brand escapes for now

Despite a huge win rate, Brand hasn’t been looked at yet. Image via Riot Games

League players have been up in arms over Brand’s growing dominance in the bot lane, with the fiery mage being dubbed “fundametally broken” recently. Despite this outcry, Riot has yet to include him in 14.13 plans.

Fizz, Milio feeling froggy with new rain skins

Frogs and rain play a big part in the Rain Shepherd theme. Image via Riot Games

Two champions are getting skins this update, with Fizz and Milio to receive calming new rainy cosmetics as debutants in the “Rain Shepherd” line.

These new variants see the already-watery mid lane and the fiery new League champ both slide into soft blues and greens. Fizz calls forth a huge frog wearing a cool bucket hat and Milio throws around rain rather than his flames. This is the first post-release skin the Gentle Flame has received.

Here’s all the new skins coming this patch:

These skins will go live during the Patch 14.13 cycle.

League Patch 14.13 early patch notes

⁠Because we’re so far out from this League update going live, definitely consider everything being shared as highly tentative for the time being; Riot will play with these plans a fair bit over the next two weeks.

Champions

Gragas

Passive healing total health scaling reduced from 6.5 to 5.5 percent.

Graves

E armor per stack increased from 2-14 to 4-16.

Kennen

Base health reduced to 580 from 611.

Lee Sin

Health growth increased from 105 to 108.

W base shield increased from 50-250 to 70-250.

Varus

Passive base damage increased from 7-31 to 7-35.

Basic ability cooldown refund per stack detonated increased from 12 to 15 percent, max per target at three stacks increased from 36 to 45 percent.

Empowered WQ missing health damage changed to 6-14 percent by spell rank (still scales up to 1.5 times by Q charge).

Zac

Base armor increased from 33 to 35.

Passive chunk heal total health scaling changed from 5-8 percent at R ranks zero to three to 4-8 percent linear at champion level 1-18.

Items

Coming soon…

Runes

Electrocute

Base damage changed from 30-220 to 50-190 linear.

Cooldown changed from 25-20s linear to 20 seconds at all levels.

Dark Harvest

Base damage changed from 20-80 to 20 at all levels.

Damage per soul increased from five to nine.

Cooldowned reduced to 35 seconds.

Skins

Rain Shepherd Fizz

Rain Shepherd Milio

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

