The second half of the 2024 League of Legends season is well underway, with Riot Games preparing for the competitive Summer Splits with League Patch 14.12, which is mostly focused on metagame balance.

No lane is safe in this League update, with a bundle of champions hit across Summoner’s Rift. Not all of them are too surprising though, especially Corki’s adjustments—he’s been flying high since his Patch 14.10 mid-scope. Overall, this update will see at least 21 champions, six items, and several runes changed.

Balance isn’t the only thing packaged up in the June release either though; Faker’s prestige Hall of Legends skins (the ones everyone’s declared are a little overpriced) will also become available through a limited-edition event run.

Here’s everything about League’s Patch 14.12 update.

When will League Patch 14.12 go live?

League Patch 14.12 will go live on Wednesday, June 12, according to Riot’s official 2024 patch schedule. This seems like a very straightforward update, so installing all these changes shouldn’t take longer than a few hours.

Here are all the key patching times:

3pm CT (NA)

5am GMT (EU West)

3am CET (EU North East)

8am KR (Korea)

Here’s a countdown to the NA League release.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 1 : 0 : 2 0 : 2 9 : 0 8

Expect several hours of server downtime once patching begins. Matchmaking will be disabled across all League queues three hours before the update is set live.

What’s in League Patch 14.12?

Bot diversity gets flattened

AD carries are again targeted in this cycle, especially Ashe, who has become a pretty popular solo queue in Season 14 because her early and mid-games can be so overwhelming.

Other targets include Ezreal and Xayah, who are getting focused buffs to help them stay competitive against top dogs like Ashe, Smolder, Jinx, and Jhin. Between these buffs and nerfs, Riot hopes they can diversify the bot lane again.

Corki’s early-game wings are being clipped

You’re too good in the early game, buddy. Image via Riot Games

Since Corki’s mid-scope in Patch 14.10, he’s become one of the best early-game champs. When he can get ahead, he snowballs, defeating the purpose of Riot’s previous adjustments to minimize snowballing opportunities.

League boss Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison believes the main reason behind this is the bombardier’s lethality-specific builds have made his early game far too strong, promoting anyone playing him to lean into the Q build patch. These damage nerfs are expected to reduce his overwhelming early game without comprising his lategame.

Faker’s expensive Legend Skins arrive

Four new skins are hitting the store in Patch 14.12; two Ahri and one LeBlanc Special Distribution skins to commemorate Faker’s induction to the Hall of Legends. However, they are on the pricey side, so not everyone’s totally excited.

Also included in this update’s skin releases (and not related to Faker) is a stunning crystalized Xerath skin you can now purchase from the Mythic Essence store.

Here are all the new skins coming in this patch:

It’s a nice, but pricey, bundle. Screenshot via Dot Esports

While these changes are scheduled to go live in League Patch 14.12, Riot may make adjustments as they’re tested on the PBE staging realm. So, until the official patch notes are released, consider everything here to be tentative.

League Patch 14.12 patch notes

Champions

Aatrox

Akali

Akshan

Ashe

Blitzcrank

Corki

Exreal

Karma

Master Yi

Naafiri

Nilah

Rek’sai

Skarner

Talon

Tryndamere

Twisted Fate

Varus

Vlad

Xayah

Yone

Yuumi

Items

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Noonquiver

Seylda’s Grudge

Scout’s Slingshot

Statikk Shiv

Runes

First Strike

Systems

General

Bugfixes

Skins

Risen Legend Ahri

Immortalized Legend Ahri



Risen Legend LeBlanc

Crystalis Indomitus Xerath

This article is being updated through the League patch cycle.

