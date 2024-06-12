Forgot password
LoL’s controversial Faker Ahri skin is live—and Riot has a new 60K RP option to buy

Prepare your wallets.
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 02:58 pm

Over the last month, Riot Games has been under fire from the League of Legends player base over the new Faker-themed Ahri skin bundle that costs an arm and a leg to buy. That new bundle finally launched today, and Riot dropped a new mega RP bundle with it.

The Signature Edition of the Immortalized Legend Ahri bundle costs a whopping 59,260 RP, which equates to about $450, much to the chagrin of most casual and hardcore League players alike. There is, however, a new RP option in the store that will allow you to purchase the bundle with just a couple of clicks.

On top of the usual 13,500 RP bundle that costs about $100, Riot has added two new options to the RP buying menu. One gives you enough RP to buy the regular Immortalized Legend Ahri bundle at 33,500 RP for $245, while the other gives you 60,200 RP for about $430.

The addition of these RP purchase options perfectly coincides with the new bundle price points. Granted, this is the most expensive bundle the company has released in the game’s history, so it makes sense the developers would add an easy way to ensure you have enough RP for the bundle you’d like to purchase.

Regardless, players are still stunned by how much the regular Immortalized Ahri bundle costs, along with the Signature Edition’s sky-high price point. Many fans have been vocal about how they feel Riot is exploiting Faker’s global fan base for more profits, but the developers are trying to convince supporters that skins like Faker’s Ahri will help “celebrate iconic pro players and help cover the costs of esports.”

There are droves of fans who wish to show their support for Faker and his illustrious career, but the beautiful skin is locked behind such an outrageous price. Even still, there are other options that diehard Faker fanatics can buy to show their love for the iconic pro.

