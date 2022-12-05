Seeing ‘Failed to Receive Platform SIPT’ error in League? Here’s how to fix it

This pesky error can keep you from playing League for weeks.

League of Legends is one of the most popular games in the world, but sometimes its client can be a bit troublesome to navigate with all of the bugs and errors.

These errors can range from a small issue that simply requires a restart of your instance to game-breaking technical problems that can persist on your account for weeks. The latter is an accurate description of what you might be experiencing if you’re running into the “Failed to Receive Platform SIPT” error in League.

If you’re struggling with this pesky error and are looking to fix it, here’s everything you need to know.

How to fix “Failed to Receive Platform SIPT” error

The “Failed to Receive Platform SIPT” error is usually the result of the user being on a different patch from the live servers and therefore unable to access the League servers. This is most often caused when an internet service provider limits a user’s downloads which causes them to be unable to update their game.

Now we know what the error is, here are some possible solutions to fix it:

Check for any possible Riot outages

This issue could potentially be caused by a service outage on Riot Games’ end, so head to their official League service status page to see if this is the source of your “Failed to Receive Platform SIPT” error.

Restart your router and modem

Restarting your router and modem can help to clear up their cache and potentially allow you to update your League version and get into the game.

Make sure League isn’t blocked by Windows Firewall

Your computer’s firewall blocking League could be the reason you’re unable to update your game and are getting the “Failed to Receive Platform SIPT” error. To fix this head to “System and Security” in the Control Panel and click on “Windows Defender Firewall” settings, then, click “Allow an app or feature through Windows Defender Firewall.” Now just locate “LoL Launcher” and make sure the tickboxes for both “Private” and “Public” are checked.

Change your DNS server settings

To change your DNS server settings on Windows 10 follow these steps:

Head to the Control Panel on your PC Click on “Network and Internet”, then “Network and Sharing Center,” and finally “Change Adapter Settings” Right-click on whichever internet connection you are using, whether that be Ethernet or Wifi, and select “Properties” Double-click on Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4) Click on “Use the following DNS server address In the “Preferred DNS server” field enter 8.8.8.8 and in the “Alternate DNS server” field enter 8.8.4.4 Check the “Validate settings upon exit” box and then save the changes

Following these steps will allow you to change your DNS server address which can fix the “Failed to Receive Platform SIPT” error in the League client.

Try a VPN

The last option if everything else has failed for you is to try and use a VPN when opening League of Legends. This changes your server location and may work.