Evil Geniuses’ Danny breaks all-time single-season pentakill record in League of Legends history

No other major region player had more than three pentakills in a season prior to today.

In game one of today’s LCS lower bracket final between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid, EG bottom laner Danny set the all-time record for most pentakills in a single season by any major-region player in the history of professional League of Legends.

Prior to today, no other player in a major league (LCS, LEC, LPL, LCK) had more than three pentakills in a given season of professional League, according to League stats site Games of Legends. In today’s match, that record was eclipsed by Danny, who secured his fourth pentakill of the season to help EG win game one of the series.

Danny’s first pentakill of the 2022 season came during the LCS Lock In tournament, where he earned one against Golden Guardians. He secured another pentakill in the first game of the regular season, when he used Zeri to take down TSM. Last week, he tied the record with another Zeri pentakill against Cloud9, and officially broke the single-season record today against Team Liquid.

The only major region League players to record three pentakills in a full season include the LCK’s Imp (2014), HyBrid (2020), Ruler (2020), and Ghost (2021), as well as the LCS’ Zven, who earned three last season, according to League stats site Leaguepedia.

Additionally, his fourth career pentakill today thrust Danny into a tie for second on the all-time LCS pentakill list, according to Riot’s official stat-tracking department, LolEsports Stats. With four pentakills since his debut last summer, Danny is two away from tying Zven’s mark of six pentakills for most by a single North American player all-time.

Danny, who earned the single-season pentakill record in 44 games, has secured one on average every 11 games this season. He helped lead Evil Geniuses to a 3-0 win over Team Liquid in today’s match as well.

