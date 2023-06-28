Emiru laments the loss of expression, fun in Twitch’s LoL scene over ‘grind’ mentality

Emiru has voiced her concern about the state of the League of Legends scene on Twitch this week, claiming it lacks the fun, freedom, lightheartedness, and sense of community it used to have and has instead become more about steamers who grind for hours.

The star One True King streamer suggested, in the past, the scene was filled with streamers like Dunkey, Keyor, Trick2G, and UberDanger whose streams revolved more around entertainment than skill. It’s what drew her towards it and made her want to stream it, but she thinks that “vibe” has changed and turned her away.

“I feel like in the past it was more fun, with more freedom of expression,” she said during a written interview with Inven on June 27. “You don’t see as many like that now. You don’t really see that more fun, lighthearted side of League anymore. Currently, it’s people like Tyler1, Dantes, and Thebausffs, who are all funny but also grind for eight to 16 hours a day.”

Related: OTK promotes Emiru to owner with hilarious reveal clip

Emiru also believes there’s much less of a community than there used to be. Her best guess is it’s because a lot of other popular League streamers have moved on to other things, too. That said, said she still enjoys playing it off-stream and would even consider streaming it again if it was “doing well” as a category.

In the meantime, however, her main focuses lie elsewhere.

League has been the most-watched title on Twitch in the past six months with more than 683 million hours watched, according to SullyGnome. This, of course, has a lot to do with its esports scene.

A handful of streamers including Tyler1, Thebausffs, and Caedrel contributed a lot to that total too, but as Emiru said, they’re all stars who, while entertaining, draw players in with their high-level skill as a selling point. Perhaps it’ll never be the same.

About the author