One True King promotes Emiru to owner with appropriately hilarious announcement

One True King has added an owner to its ranks by giving a stake in the organization to one of its current streamers and cosplay aficionados, Emiru.

Emiru is the newest member of OTK and is the only woman among its ranks. She joined the team as a content creator last January. And now, she’s filling a void among ownership that was left by the departure of both Rich Campbell and Jschlatt in December.

Campbell was forced to resign immediately following a sexual assault allegation against him in the middle of December. Jschlatt later left the organization quietly for personal reasons. Meanwhile, the addition comes while co-owner and founder Mizkif is relieved of his ownership duties due to his handling of a sexual assault cover-up allegation.

This is a bit of good press for OTK at a time of need after the org was in the spotlight during the vocal departure of BruceDropEmOff. Bruce left last week and, when explaining why he parted ways, he was not shy in venting his frustration with other members who were embroiled in scandal, namely Mizkif.

Emiru’s four-minute announcement video featured her escaping a castle in the most video game way possible. Highlights of the intentionally poorly acted-out piece of cinematography included Esfand screaming “Hand of Justice” as he stunned Mizkif with a punch, and Emiru battling “the old king,” Asmongold. The battle began with Emiru repeatedly barrel-rolling circles around Asmon like a Dark Souls player character until Asmon got dizzy and fell over.

Emiru only spoke for a moment at the end of the short, but it was everything you would expect from the mildly socially awkward creator.

“I have equity,” she said. “I go to meetings and stuff. … It’s freaking awesome.”