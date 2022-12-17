One True King co-founder Rich Campbell resigns amid sexual assault allegations

Rich Campbell has parted ways with his content creation organization One True King (OTK) today after a sexual assault allegation against him surfaced on Twitter.

Yesterday, streamer Azalia Lexi posted to Twitter saying that he assaulted her, and this morning, she expounded on that claim with a Twitlonger statement that gave details about an alleged incident from December of last year. Lexi has since made her Twitter account private.

Campbell responded to the allegations early this afternoon saying that OTK requested he resign and that he agreed. Campbell was among the founding members of the organization including Asmongold, Mizkif, Esfand, and Tips Out.

I have read the statements made against me today. I will share my side of the story, but need some time to collect my thoughts. OTK has requested that I resign from my position, and I have agreed. I will make an update soon. — Rich Campbell (@RichWCampbell) December 16, 2022

Campbell did not directly address the allegations against him or give an apology, instead saying that he will release a comment after he’s had some time to digest Lexi’s statement.

“I have read the statements made against me today,” he said. “I will share my side of the story, but need some time to collect my thoughts. … I will make an update soon.”

OTK released a statement of its own regarding the situation, explaining that Campbell’s resignation is “effective immediately.”

“OTK stands firmly against sexual harassment and assault and is committed to upholding its core values,” OTK said in a statement. “We’d like to thank our community for the continuous support and share your disappointment.”

Campbell is currently in Europe where the WoW guild Echo hired him to be a part of its Race to World First coverage. He had his first shift this morning at the Erup Lounge in Bern, Switzerland. The organization has not made any comments about whether or not Campbell will be a part of any more of its coverage following the allegations, but one would expect that they will remove him from the rotation of casters.