Tyler1 slams LCS walkout, claims NACL was only ever ‘comfortable home’ for ‘paycheck thieves’

Tyler1 roasted the ongoing LCS walkout into oblivion during his Twitch stream earlier today by labeling the NACL—the second ‘tier’ of North American League of Legends—nothing more than a “comfortable home” for “paycheck thieves” who do absolutely nothing to deserve the cozy salaries they’re getting.

The streaming star went on to claim Riot Games’ controversial decision to scrap mandatory participation in the NACL for LCS teams was the right call because nobody watches it, 90 percent of the players who compete in it won’t ever be good enough to compete in the LCS, and all it has ever done is cause organizations to bleed money.

Rather than playing an important role in fostering talent like those who support the walkout claim, Tyler1 said all it has ever been is a “comfortable place for [players] to slowly eat paychecks.”

In his view, it is filled with old pros who have dropped down to make easy money. By his calculations, they’re earning around $75,000 a year, which falls in line with the minimum wage League pros can earn reported by The Verge in 2017. Unlike LCS players though, he claims NACL players do the “bare minimum of anything” to earn their keep.

“They’re not making their organizations stronger. They’re not popular. There’s nothing. They’re not doing anything,” he said.

The streamer added: “For those who say it’s to develop talent, those players are not leaving the Academy. 90 percent will never see LCS. They know. The pros know. The coaches know. Everybody knows. They’re not going to ever touch the LCS.”

Tyler1 added he believes the only logical call was for Riot to stop forcing orgs to take part. And, if it was mostly filled with young League players who had a chance of being promoted to the LCS, then he’d be all for it.

He insists that’s not the case, though. Plus, since it doesn’t attract a lot of viewers compared to LCS numbers, he says good riddance.

It’s certainly a hot take that goes against the majority in the community.

