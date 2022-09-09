EG’s Inspired becomes first League player to win MVP awards in both Europe and North America

Evil Geniuses jungler Inspired has won the LCS’ MVP award for the 2022 Summer Split, the league announced today.

With this award, Inspired has become the first player in League of Legends history to win MVP awards in both the LEC and LCS. Last season, he was named the MVP of Europe during the Summer Split. He led Rogue to the group stage of the League World Championship last year before his contract was transferred over to EG.

This summer, Inspired’s 7.4 KDA was the highest among all LCS junglers and the fourth-highest in the league overall, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

Earlier this summer, the LCS’ All-Pro team was revealed, with four EG players (including Inspired) landing spots on the league’s first All-Pro lineup. Inspired was a near-unanimous choice for first-team All-Pro this summer, receiving 42 out of 43 first-place votes for the award.

This past weekend, Inspired led EG to a victory that secured the organization’s first appearance at Worlds by defeating Team Liquid in a tournament-berth-clinching five-game series. In that series alone, Inspired put EG on his back, posting a scoreline of 8/4/33, good enough for a total KDA of 10.3—the highest among all players in the match by a wide margin, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

Although EG have clinched their place at Worlds, the team still has a chance to go to the tournament as North America’s No. 1 seed. Should they defend their LCS title this weekend during the LCS’ grand finals weekend, they’ll represent NA at Worlds as its top team.

First, they’ll need to get past 100 Thieves and Cloud9. EG have a winning year-to-date record against both 100T and C9 in best-of-fives this season, although they lost their most recent match against C9 in the upper bracket of the playoffs two weekends ago.

EG will face 100 Thieves in the lower bracket finals of the 2022 LCS Championship tomorrow, Sept. 10, at 3pm CT.